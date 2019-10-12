SPOKANE, Wash — Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rogers has a challenger for 2020.

In an announcement video released Monday, Chris Armitage launched his campaign, the first person so far who has declared their intentions to prevent incumbent McMorris Rodgers from obtaining a ninth term.

Armitage is a political newcomer. His website says he's an Air Force veteran and has worked in business, law enforcement and comedy.

He's taking a relatively novel approach to challenging CMR, coming further from the left than many past Democratic candidates for the seat.

The video, according to the campaign, is directed by Edmundo Aguilar, an Eastern Washington University professor.

The bulk of it focuses on two themes: improving healthcare and getting corporate money out of politics.

Armitage, in a voice-over, says that as a kid his family did not have insurance. He joined the Air Force at 18, was stationed at Fairchild and got deployed to the Middle East.

During his deployments, he used his military benefits to help cover his family's medical bills, the ad says.

"I remember thinking how unfair it was that I received quality healthcare while they were barely able to make ends meet," Armitage says in the ad.

He's also pledging not to take any corporate money, only individual donations.

"Our future is being sold to the highest bidder to people who will not have to face the consequences," he says in a clip of him speaking at a Spokane Climate Protest, included in the video.

FEC filings show that McMorris Rogers has just shy of $1.3 million in donations. Armitage has not yet reported any donations.

Does Armitage have a real shot? Well, it'll certainly be difficult.

Coming from the more progressive wing of the party, it might be hard for him to get serious establishment support. That means money and campaign infrastructure could be sparse, or even go to a more moderate, experienced Democrat later on.

But, he does already have support from some significant progressive organizations, which have had increased success in recent years across the country.

It's also worth noting that Lisa Brown, one of the most well-known Democrats in Washington, couldn't beat CMR in 2018.

But Armitage has argued that's because she focused too much on urban areas of the district, took corporate money and generally didn't win the trust of the working class.

He argues progressive, populist messages resonate with those voters and in rural areas.

There are also some key differences between 2018 and 2020.

For one it's a presidential year, which means turnout will be up, especially for Democrats. If more leftists vote, that could help Armitage.

That'd be especially true if the Democratic presidential nominee is someone also further to the left, like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren.

It is still extremely early in this race. Candidates have until May 15, 2020 to declare.

The primary election will August 4, 2020; the top two vote-getting candidates, regardless of party, will move on to the general election held on November 3, 2020.

