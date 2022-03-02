Families ‘betrayed,’ concerned about potential changes to police reform laws

The House Public Safety Committee passed two police-reform-related bills on Thursday, which would walk back some changes made in 2021.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Sonia Joseph worked with legislators last year to pass a series of laws meant to reform law enforcement.

A year later she’s back in Olympia, upset at some of those same lawmakers.

“I feel let down. I feel betrayed. I feel used,” said Joseph.

Kent police shot and killed her son, Giovonn Joseph-McDade, following a 2017 chase.

His mother said Joseph-McDade refused to stop after being pulled over for having expired car tabs.

Joseph repeatedly testified in favor of a bill to put limits on when and for what crimes, police can chase potential suspects.

Under the current law, officers can only pursue someone if law enforcement has probable cause and only in cases of violent or sexual crimes, escapes, or driving under the influence cases.

Police have complained the laws passed in 2021 prohibit them from using force and pursuing potentially dangerous suspects in certain situations.

On Thursday, the House Public Safety Committee members approved House Bill 1788. It would allow officers to chase after someone if the officer has “reasonable suspicion” for the same crimes -- a lower threshold than probable cause.

The same committee passed House Bill 2037 to lower the standard for legal use of force to prevent someone from running away while being questioned.

Rep. Roger Goodman, the chair of the Public Safety Committee, said the bills are an attempt at balance.

"The need to reduce needless force by law enforcement and yet give law enforcement the tool they need to prevent criminal suspects from fleeing when they're detaining them for questioning," said Goodman, D-Kirkland.

The Washington Association of Sheriff’s and Police Chiefs called for the laws to be clarified, so officers could use more discretion, and potentially force.

"WASPC appreciates the legislature moving forward with bills that make thoughtful and meaningful improvements to reduce victimizations, promote public safety, and embrace proactive policing," Executive Director Steven Strachan said.