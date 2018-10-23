SPOKANE, Wash. — The ad KREM fact-checked isn’t a local ad. It is an ad run across the country by a third-party Political Action Committee.

KREM has received a number of complaints from viewers about it, and so we wanted to make sure we did not let it run unchallenged.

The group that sponsors the ad is called Future45. It’s a conservative PAC that has historically been funded in part by casino emperor Sheldon Adelson.

Here is a quote from the ad: “The screaming... the violence... the smears... and death threats. The far left... moving to socialism.”

Right off the bat, you can probably see how this ad could get folks riled up. But it’s tricky to fact check because the claims are all so broad.

As for the rise of socialism, we have seen some prominent members of the left embracing what they call democratic socialism. There is not a lot of evidence to support the entire party moving toward socialism and this is more of an opinion rather than a fact-based statement.

Here is what the rest of that ad says: “Undefended open borders... immediate tax increases... 100% government-run health care. The booming economy... stopped. Nancy Pelosi back in power. Gridlock. And then... impeachment. Is that really what you want? Voting for any Democrat gets you all of that.”

To start off, The idea that voting for any Democrat gets you all of that is easily proven false.

Many Democrats don't support Nancy Pelosi and many Democrats don't support impeachment.

The official DNC platform calls for more border security.

Some Democrats support an expansion of government-provided health care, but even those proposals don't amount to 100 percent government run.

As for immediate tax increases, Democrats often propose some tax hikes, but you cannot really call a prediction of the future truthful.

