SPOKANE, Wash. — We are in the home stretch of the 2018 midterm elections, which means political ads are dominating the airwaves. In addition to candidate ads, there are ads for some of the four statewide initiatives on the ballot.

One such ad is promoting Initiative 1634, which deals with taxes on some grocery items.

"Vote yes on 1634 to prohibit local grocery taxes,” the ad says. “Initiative 1634 would prevent local governments from imposing any new tax or fee on grocery items."

It quotes the Washington state attorney general’s office, which provided an official description of the initiative for the voters’ guide.

The above statement is true. This initiative would make it illegal for local governments in Washington to create new taxes on anything you eat or drink. The only exceptions to that are alcohol, tobacco and marijuana.

“Voting yes will stop taxes on meat, produce, dairy products, beverages, and other groceries,” the ad continues.

Again, the basics of this claim are true. But there are some other facts worth considering as well.

First, there are not really any proposals on the table anywhere for most of those types of taxes. The one type that has been considered: Taxes on sweetened drinks like sodas. Seattle already has such a tax and other cities – including Spokane – have pondered it. But no city has proposed any other grocery tax.

Second, it’s important to note the current law.

Right now there is obviously a statewide sales tax on most items. But most groceries are exempt, except for soft drinks, supplements and most prepared food. State law does say local governments can impose their own taxes but only on items that are already taxed by the state. That means a sales tax imposed on strictly groceries could not happen.

However, there is a way around that right now – one that Seattle used to create its soda tax. Rather than create a sales tax, they created a distribution tax. They did not directly tax consumers and instead taxed whoever brought the soda into the city. Regardless, that cost was almost always passed along to consumers.

This initiative would ban those types of taxes.

A final point on this ad is a list of the major donors. The top contributors are the three major soda companies: Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and Keurig Dr Pepper. Combined, the companies have given roughly $20 million to this campaign.

The opposition, on the other hand, is mpt much in terms of resources. The Healthy Kids Coalition has raised only about $20,000, and are not airing television spots.

You can view a full guide to the November election here.

