Spokane County ballot tracking now available

With election season in full swing, Spokane County voters can now track their ballots after submission.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ballot tracking is available to Spokane County voters.

After ballots have been submitted, voters can go visit VoteWa.gov to track their ballots. Voters can just type in their name and date of birth into the prompt to see the status of their ballot.

The website tracks when a ballot was sent, received and accepted to be counted. Online ballots are available to check three to five days after ballots are mailed or dropped off.

“Having the ability to track your vote is just one more reason to vote early. I want to stress that votes are always kept confidential," said Vicky Dalton, the Spokane County Auditor. "Also, I encourage anyone who needs a boost of patriotic pride to check your personal history on the VoteWA site to see which Spokane County primary, general, or special elections you voted in since 1996.”

In the case of a lost or challenged ballot, those will also be tracked on the website. In the case of challenged ballots due to signature matching, letters will be sent to the voter to help correct signature issues.

For more information on Spokane County elections, visit www.spokanecounty.gov/elections to help find your nearest ballot box, candidates and election races in your area.

