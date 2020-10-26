Starting Tuesday, Washington voters must register in person

The deadline to register online or via mail is Monday.

SPOKANE, Wash — Monday, Oct. 26 is the deadline to register to vote online or via the mail in Washington.

Voters who have not yet done so can register online at VoteWA.gov until midnight.

Mailed-in registration forms must arrive at an elections office by the time it closes Monday, meaning it's now already too late to register that way.

If you're not sure if you're registered, you can check at VoteWA.gov at any time.

Voters who don't make the deadline don't need to panic. In Washington, you can now still register to vote in person up until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

In Spokane County there are two place you can do that. One is the CenterPlace Event Center at 2426 N Discovery Pl. in Spokane Valley.

As for the second location, that will depend on what day you go. From now until Oct. 31, go to the Spokane County Elections Office at 1033 W Gardner Ave.

On Monday, Nov. 2 and Tuesday, Nov. 3 (Election Day), you'll need to go the Spokane Arena, at the main northeast entrance. The county is expecting such an influx of last minute voters that they wanted extra space.

All locations are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., except on Election Day when they'll stay open until 8:00 p.m.

To be clear, these voter service centers are not polling places. Elections leaders ask that you do not take your ballot to these centers just to fill it out there; you can and should do that at home.

The centers are only designed for registering voters, dropping off completed ballots, or getting a replacement ballot or envelope if yours is lost or damaged. There are some assisted voting units for people who require help to vote, such as those with vision impairments.

This is a big year for voter registration. There are already 359,621 people registered in Spokane County, an all-time high.

