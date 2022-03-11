Natasha Hill challenging Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers in US Congress race

Longtime US Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers is being challenged by Democrat Natasha Hill in the general election.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Return to this story on Election Day for the latest results in this race.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Washington) is seeking her ninth term in the US House of Representatives against Democrat Challenger Natasha Hill, a civil attorney.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers is a ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Prior to serving in Congress, Rodgers served in the Washington State House of Representatives as the House Republican Leader.

She received an MBA from the University of Washington and a bachelor's degree from Pensacola Christian College.

McMorris Rodgers was the only representative from the state of Washington to vote against the articles of impeachment brought against former President Donald Trump.

If elected, McMorris Rodgers' priorities will include energy independence, affordable health care, protecting free speech and closing the digital divide.

Natasha Hill is a civil attorney running for her first term in Congress. She has been a civil attorney for more than 15 years and is a member of the Washington State and California State Bar Associations.

She also serves as an adjunct law professor at Gonzaga Law School and a committee member of the Spokane County redistricting commission.

If elected, Hill's priorities will include tackling inflation, improving healthcare access, addressing climate change and protecting voter rights.

KREM 2's Amanda Roley sat down with Hill and McMorris Rodgers to discuss their plans if elected.

