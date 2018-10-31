SPOKANE, Wash. — President Trump announced Tuesday morning he wants to make a dramatic change to America’s citizenship laws.

The U.S. Constitution’s 14th amendment – ratified in 1868 – declares that anyone born in America is automatically a citizen. In a controversial statement made during an interview with Axios, Trump said he is planning to try to revoke that privilege for children born in America to people here illegally and he wants to do that via executive order.

However, the vast majority of legal scholars say that move would be unconstitutional and quickly thrown out by the courts. Though, in theory, such an order could still have short-term impact before it gets challenged.

Washington candidates for federal office reacted to the proposal Tuesday.

"I believe it's unconstitutional and actually I think it could even be designed to distract people from some of the very real challenges we're facing in our country,” said Lisa Brown, the Democrat running to unseat Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R, WA-5).

A spokeswoman for McMorris Rodgers said in a statement, in part: “Reforms to our immigration system should be made in accordance with the rule of law and the Constitution. [Cathy] supports the 14th amendment.”

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) said in a statement, in part: “The president does not have the power to change the constitution and he should not waste taxpayer money just to be reminded of that fact. Trying to redefine citizenship seven days before an election is an attempt to divert attention [from other issues]."

Susan Hutchison, the Republican running to unseat Cantwell, did not provide any statement on the issue Tuesday.

Brown also said that regardless of the efficacy of Trump’s idea, simply floating it could be dangerous.

“I believe that people will be afraid, and that that in and of itself is damaging to our country and our community,” she said.

Following the president’s statements, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), announced on Twitter that he was considering proposing legislation to the same effect as Trump’s planned executive order.

Legal experts have more mixed opinions about the ability of legislation to alter citizenship. Some believe a constitutional amendment would have to be passed; others think a normal law could have some effect.

KREM 2 asked all four aforementioned candidates whether they’d support such legislation. Brown and Cantwell both said no. McMorris Rodgers and Hutchison did not respond Tuesday.

