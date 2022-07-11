Washington voter turnout is trending lower than 2018 Midterm

One day away from the election and ballots are coming in across the state of Washington. At this point, the turnout is trending lower than in 2018.

SEATTLE — Just one day away from the 2022 midterm elections, and voter turnout is trending lower than the 2018 midterms, according to King County Elections.

The right to vote is built into the foundation of America.

“I came here in 1999 with my mom,” said Husna Hanga who came to Seattle when she was three. A week ago, on Halloween, she became a citizen.

“I’m rejuvenated by the fact that I can make an impact to the country as well,” said Hanga who, now at 25 years old is registering to vote for the first time.

“I’m so thankful and grateful that I can finally do what my peers can do that are citizens as well,” said Hanga.

So far though, fewer ballots have been returned than in the last midterm election cycle four years ago.

“We’re about 36% turnout, that’s about half a million ballots here at the King County Elections headquarters that are being processed," said Julie Wise, the director of King County Elections.

In 2018, King County Elections had 44% of ballots turned in at this point in the election.

As of Friday, 31.97% of ballots were returned in the State of Washington. At the same time in 2018, 38.39% were turned in according to the Secretary of State.

“We expect another 36% to come in over the next couple of days getting us to our projected 72% turnout, just a little shy of 1 million ballots here in King County,” said Wise.

For now, the race is on to get ballots in, opened and processed. So that everyone who wants a voice, gets their chance to vote.

“I learned a long time ago thankfully that our voice does count and that’s why I’m here,” said Horton.