USPS postcards offer incorrect information for voting by mail in Washington

USPS is sending out ‘Plan Ahead’ postcards with recommendations for voting in the 2020 General Election. Two of the five tips are not relevant to Washington.

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane County Auditor is warning voters about incorrect information that is being sent out by the U.S. Postal Service about voting by mail in Washington.

According to a press release from Spokane County Public Policy and Communications Manager Jared Webley, USPS is sending out ‘Plan Ahead’ postcards with recommendations for voting in the 2020 General Election. Two of the five tips are not relevant to Washington, according to Webley.

One of the recommendations is to request a ballot 15 days before Election Day. In Washington, every active registered voter is automatically mailed a ballot at least 18 days before Election Day. Webley said the 2020 ballots will be in the mail by Oct. 18.

The second recommendation is to affix first class postage when a voter returns the ballot. However, in Washington ballot return envelopes include prepaid-postage and first class postage isn’t necessary.

“While elections officials throughout the county and state level appreciate the desire to help, this mailer was not vetted with us,” said Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton. “Washington election officials and local USPS representatives were not aware of the mailer until the postcard began appearing in mailboxes on Friday, Sept. 11.”