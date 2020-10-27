WATCH: Steven Colbert teaches the greatest state, Washington, everything it needs to know to vote

"Get out there and vote, Washington," Colbert said. "It's what your namesake would want! That, and his teeth back."

WASHINGTON, USA — Late Night talk show host Steven Colbert is making sure every Washington voter is armed with the information they need as the election approaches.

"Everybody knows Washington is the smartest state in the nation," Colbert said in a YouTube video aimed at Washington voters.

"What makes Washington the greatest? Well for starters, Washington is home to natural beauty like Mount Rainier, the Olympic Mountains, and Cape Disappointment, which despite it's name, is actually very pretty," Colbert said. "So if you're looking for a real let down, you may be disappointed."

Check out some of his tips for making sure your vote counts in this year's election:

Make sure you're registered: Although the deadline to vote online or by mail in Washington has already passed, you can register to vote in-person in Washington state until 8 p.m. on Election day, Nov. 3. Check out the Secretary of State's website for more information on how to register in your county.

Although the deadline to vote online or by mail in Washington has already passed, you can register to vote in-person in Washington state until 8 p.m. on Election day, Nov. 3. Check out the Secretary of State's website for more information on how to register in your county. Make sure your ballot is post marked in time: Any mail that you drop off in a USPS collection box will be post marked the same day if it's before the collection deadline. If not, it will be post marked the day after. All mail-in ballots postmarked by November 3 will be counted. USPS recommends dropping off your mail-in ballot by Oct. 27 to make sure you're complying with all state and local deadlines.

