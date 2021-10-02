'Yes' votes leading for Spokane Public School replacement levy

The levy faced stiff opposition this year from a community group who thinks the district is asking for an increase in tax revenue at the wrong time.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The "Yes" votes are currently leading for Spokane Public Schools' replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy in the 2021 Washington February Special Election by about 64 percent yes to 36 percent no, with about 35 percent turnout.

All votes have not been counted yet but special elections often have turnout rates around 35 percent.

The levy would help cover gaps that the state doesn't cover, including special education and programming such as AP classes, according to SPS Superintendent Adam Swinyard. But this year, the levy faces substantial opposition from a group that claims the district is asking for money at the wrong time, given the ongoing pandemic and parent frustrations over the pace of reopening schools. If it fails, it would be the first time in decades that an SPS levy did not pass.

If the levy passes, the district would be able to charge a yearly property tax starting at $2.40 per $1,000 of assessed property value starting in 2022 and going up by $.05 a year until 2024. The current levy rate is $1.60 per $1,000 of assessed value, but voters have approved rates of about $4 per $1,000 of assessed value between 2014 and 2018.

In total, 13 of 14 public school districts in Spokane County have levies on the ballot this election, with most of them being replacement levies. A full list of results can be found on KREM's Elections page.

Swinyard said on reason for the requested increase in the school levy is due to a projected reduction in state funding.

"The district is losing a projected $42 million over the next three years in state funding. So our reliance on those levy funds will continue," Swinyard said.

Meanwhile, Joanna Hyatt, one of the leaders of the movement opposing the levy, argued that the district hasn't done enough within its current means to deal with the possible budget shortfall.