Results for key races in November 2021 elections for Spokane and Kootenai Counties

A handful of key races are up for vote in Spokane and North Idaho, including city council and school board positions. Here are live-updating results.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Voters in Spokane and Kootenai counties are choosing between candidates for local political office in the November 2021 general and consolidated elections.

Ballots are due at 8 p.m. in Spokane County and polls in Kootenai County close at the same time on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The first round of results will be available after 8 p.m.

A handful of key races are up for vote, including candidates for Spokane and Spokane Valley City Council, Spokane Public Schools Board and Central Valley School District Board of Directors positions. In Kootenai County, voters will cast their ballots for mayoral, city council and school board trustee races, among others.

Here are the latest results for key races in the November 2021 primary and consolidated elections for Spokane and Kootenai counties:

Spokane County Results:

Spokane City Council: District 1, Council Position 2

Jonathan Bingle and Naghmana Sherazi are running to replace Council Member Kate Burke, the most progressive member of city council, who did not seek reelection. The district represents Northeast Spokane. The other seat in this district is held by Council Member Michael Cathcart, currently the only conservative on city council.

Spokane City Council: District 2, Council Position 2

Betsy Wilkerson is running unopposed to keep her seat in District 2. She is the second African American woman to serve as a council member in Spokane.

Spokane City Council: District 3, Position 2

Current City Council Member Candace Mumm is term-limited and cannot seek reelection this year. Zack Zappone and Mike Lish are running to replace her. This district represents Northwest Spokane. The other seat is held by Council Member Karen Stratton.

Spokane School District 81, Position 3

Melissa Bedford is running against Daryl Geffken for Position 3 on the Spokane Public Schools Board.

Spokane School District 81, Position 4

This position is currently held by Aryn Ziehnert, who was appointed to finish the term when the previous director resigned. She is not seeking re-election.

Kata Dean runs a life coaching business, and has worked in mental and behavioral health, largely with teenagers and children dealing with substance addiction or sexual abuse. She is running against Riley Smith, who works for anti-hunger nonprofit Feeding Washington. Smith also has experience in politics, working for City Council Member Betsy Wilkerson's re-election campaign and previously running Zack Zappone's 2020 campaign for state representative.

Spokane Valley City Council, Position 4

The position is currently held by Ben Wick. In Spokane Valley, the members of city council vote on a mayor and deputy mayor every two years. Currently, Wick is also the mayor.

Brandon Fenton, who co-owns The Black Diamond bar in Spokane Valley, is running against Wick. The bar controversially reopened during COVID-19 restrictions, though eventually closed down again after it faced a suspension of its liquor license.

Spokane Valley City Council, Position 5

Spokane Valley City Council Position 5 Incumbent Pam Haley is running against business owner Wayne Fenton, who is Brandon Fenton's father.

Spokane Valley City Council, Position 7

Spokane Valley City Council Position 7 Incumbent Linda Thompson is running against Laura Padden, who is Washington State Senator Mike Padden's wife.

Kootenai County Results:

Coeur d'Alene Mayor

Coeur d'Alene Mayor Steve Widmyer announced in April 2021 that he would not seek a third term. In announcing that he will not seek a third term this November, he said: “Eight years is good."

Widmyer won his first term in 2013 by easily defeating Mary Souza. Four years later, he wasn’t even opposed.

Joe Alfieri, a member of the Coeur d'Alene business community, is running against Jim Hammond for Coeur d'Alene mayor. Hammond is a former educator, Post Falls mayor, Coeur d'Alene city administrator and three-term state senator.

Post Falls Mayor

Ronald J. Jacobson has been Mayor of Post Falls since 2018 and is currently serving his second term. A resident of Post Falls since 1980, Jacobson was first appointed to the city council in 1999 and elected to three terms on council and served as council president from 2012 to 2014.

Austin Hildebrand, who has lived in Kootenai County since the late 1990s, is running against Jacobson. Hildebrand made a name for himself in the Post Falls community as a brewer.

Coeur d'Alene School District Zone 1

Lisa May is seeking re-election for the Zone 1 Trustee position, which she has held since 2017.

May has served as founding board member of Coeur d’Alene Education Partnership, Chair of the Yes! Campaign for past school levy and bonds, president on the Long Range Planning Committee, and was elected to her current position School Board Trustee for Zone 1.

She is running against Allie Anderton, who is a mother with 15 years of experience volunteering in classrooms.

Coeur d'Alene School District Zone 4

Two candidates are running for the seat previously held by board chair Jennifer Brumley, who announced that she would not seek reelection.

Lesli Bjerke is a retired elementary school teacher who runs a small business from her home after 25 years in education.

Lindsey Swingrover was born and raised in Coeur d'Alene. She has worked in education for the last 15 years, now serving as a member of the Long-Range Planning Committee and as PTO Secretary. Swingrover also has 10 years of experience as a nationally certified school psychologist in Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d'Alene School District Zone 5

Rebecca Smith has held the School Board Trustee Zone 5 seat since November 2019 after a unanimous appointment to the board.

Smith serves as Vice Chair of the board and is in her second year of work with the Long Range Planning Committee.