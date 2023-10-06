City of Spokane General Election 2023: Who's running, how to register, where to drop off your ballot

Here's a look at what you need to know before submitting your ballot for the 2023 city of Spokane General Election.

Some of the key city of Spokane races include the city of Spokane mayor, Spokane City Council president and multiple Spokane City Council seats.

For more information on how to register to vote, click here.

Washington offers same day registration services through election day. After the 8-day deadline, you must register (or update) in person at a voting center. Contact your local county elections office for details.

What if I miss the deadline to register online or by mail?

It's easy and secure to register online , by mail with a paper form , or at a county elections office . Check your registration at VoteWA.gov .

How do I register to vote in Washington?

If re-elected, she says her main focus will be public safety, housing, homelessness, economic development and mental health advancements.

Woodward currently serves on boards for the Downtown Spokane Partnership, Visit Spokane, Greater Spokane Incorporated, the WSU Advisory Board, WorkSource Spokane and the University District PDA.

Incumbent Nadine Woodward was first elected as Spokane's mayor in 2019. Prior to her time in office, she spent 28 years working in local television.

If elected, Brown says her main focus will be improving public safety, streets, affordable housing and economic opportunities.

Brown is a former board member of YWCA Spokane, the Empire Health Foundation, the Downtown Spokane Partnership, Greater Spokane Incorporated and more.

Lisa Brown has served as a Washington official for nearly 30 years. She began her career as a Washington state representative from 1993-1997 and a state senator from 1997-2012. After her time in the state legislature, she served as the chancellor of Washington State University-Spokane from 2013-2017. Most recently, she served as the director of the Department of Commerce from 2019-2022.

If elected, she says her main focus will be strengthening community safety, taking on homelessness and housing with urgency and prioritizing small businesses.

Wilkerson is the president of Junior League and the chair of the Carl Maxey Center. She is the president of the Women Helping Women fund and serves of the boards for the Innovia Foundation and the St. Luke's Community Advisory Board.

Betsy Wilkerson was appointed to the Spokane City Council in 2020 after then-council member Breann Beggs was elected as the city council president. She is also the owner of Moore's Assisted Living Center in Spokane.

If elected, she says her main focus will be addressing the homelessness crisis with accountability, providing more social services, increasing ability to keep downtown and neighborhoods safe by supporting law enforcement and reducing red tape for small businesses and housing growth.

Plese is a volunteer and former board member of the Boys and Girls Clubs. She also served as the board president for Executive Women International Spokane. She has also worked with the Spokane Homeless Connect, the Spokane Veterans Forum, Women Helping Women and more.

Kim Plese is the former owner and president of Plese Printing and Marketing, a position she held for more than three decades. She ran for Spokane County Commissioner District 1 in 2022 but was defeated by Chris Jordan.

Spokane City Council Candidates :

District 1, Position No. 1

Michael Cathcart represents Northeast Spokane District 1 on the Spokane City Council. He currently serves as the chair of the public safety, Northeast Public Development Authority and the police and fire pension board.

Cathcart has experience working in government positions as an executive director for Better Spokane, five years working with the Spokane Home Builders Association advocating for smarter local housing policies, and two years working for Sen. Michael Baumgartner as his Legislative Aide.

Cathcart’s priorities include fighting to secure more resources for Northeast Spokane as well as working to improve policies addressing crime, housing, homelessness and infrastructure needs.

Lindsey Shaw is the chair of the Logan Neighborhood and District One Leadership. She is also on the Spokane Parks Board Development and Volunteer committee and serves as a community assembly liaison.

Shaw is the engagement coordinator and family advocate at the Northeast Community Center. She serves as a Washington State Parent Ambassador, a Gonzaga Community Connector and a committee member for the Spokane School Boundary Readjustment committee and the naming committee.

If elected, Shaw said her main focus will be fighting for investments in safer neighborhoods, such as affordable childcare and youth programs, access to substance abuse treatment and behavioral health and investments to tackle Spokane's housing crisis.

District 2, Position No. 1

Paul Dillon is the former vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, a role he stepped down from to avoid a conflict of interest with his city council campaign. Prior to his time with Planned Parenthood, he served as a legislative assistant for Rep. Andy Billig.

Dillon is on the board for Greater Spokane Progress and the Washington Bus. He is also a former board member for the Center for Justice and Washington Bikes.

If elected, Dillon said his his main focus will be affordable housing, economic opportunity and creating safe, livable neighborhoods.

Katey Randall Treloar is the founder and owner of Executive Function Coaching, LLC., where she helps people diagnosed with ADHD and other diagnoses overcome personal, school and workplace barriers. She also spent nine years as a teacher with Spokane Public Schools.

Randall Treloar helped start Bite-2-Go, a non-profit that feeds children experiencing food insecurity outside of school.

If elected, Randall Treloar said her main focus will be increasing public safety, helping the unsheltered and creating affordable housing.

District 3, Position No. 1

Kitty Klitzke is the chair of the Spokane Regional Transportation Council TAC committee and the Spokane Public Language Immersion program. She is also the president of the Spokane Regional Food Policy Council and the secretary of Spokane's CA Transportation Committee.

Klitzke serves as an Army Reserve medic and an AmeriCorps member. She is the program outreach director for The Lands Council and the Eastern Washington program director for Futurewise.

If elected, Klitzke said her main focus will be building strong neighborhoods, ensuring neighborhood voices are heard and making sure tax dollars are spent wisely.

Earl Moore is a respiratory therapist at Multicare Deaconess Hospital and the president of the Respiratory Care Society of Washington. She is also a delegate for the American Association for Respiratory Care.

Moore is a member of the city of Spokane's Human Rights Commission and the coordinator of the Better Breather's Club. She also volunteers at Second Harvest.

If elected, Moore said her main focus will be prioritizing critical issues like housing, health and homelessness.