What you need to know about Spokane's proposed EMS levy renewal

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is set to hold a special election on Tuesday, April 26 to vote on the renewal of a property tax levy that provides funding to emergency medical services (EMS).

The current proposal would supply Spokane EMS with more than $13 million from 2023 to 2028.

Spokane's last EMS levy was passed in 2016 and is set to expire at the end of 2022. Because of this, the Spokane City Council passed a resolution in February requesting that the Spokane County Auditor hold a special election to vote to renew the levy.

Ballots for the special election have already made their way to homes across the city, with the election set to be held on Tuesday.

Before filling out the ballot, here's what Spokane residents need to know about the proposed EMS levy.

What is the proposed EMS levy?

Resolution No. 2022-0015 authorized a ballot proposition (Proposition No. 1) that would impose additional regular property tax levies that would be used exclusively for EMS in Spokane. The funds from the tax levies would be used from 2023 to 2028.

Proposition No. 1 is a ballot measure that, if passed, would reauthorize the existing EMS levy for the next five years.

Through this property tax levy, Spokane EMS would receive approximately $13.1 million of the Fire Department's $57 million budget.

How much will I have to pay if the levy is reauthorized?

According to Ordinance No. C36175, property owners will pay 50 cents for every $1,000 their home is worth.

For example, if a home is valued at $300,000, the EMS levy would add approximately $150 per year to the homeowner's property taxes.

You can calculate what you'll pay toward the levy annually below:

What happens if the levy passes?

If the proposed levy is reauthorized, nothing will change. The proposed EMS levy is simply a renewal of the levy already in place in the city of Spokane.

What happens if the levy does not pass?

If the EMS Levy is not reauthorized, the city said the loss of revenue will require the termination of basic and advanced life support emergency medical services, the loss of between five and ten fire companies, which are the primary means for emergency medical response, and five to ten managers in charge of overseeing the emergency medical response system.