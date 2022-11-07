Deb Conklin challenging incumbent Larry Haskell in Spokane County Prosecutor race

Incumbent Larry Haskell, who is seeking his third term as the county prosecutor, will face off against non-partisan challenger Deb Conklin.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Current Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell, who is seeking his third term in office, is being challenged by Deb Conklin, a non-partisan former deputy prosecutor.

Certified election results show Haskell received 28.02% of the votes in the primary election, while Conklin received 27.13% of the votes, a margin of less than 1%.

Incumbent Larry Haskell is running for his third term as Spokane County Prosecutor. He was first elected in 2014 and again in 2018, where he ran unopposed. Before his time as county prosecutor, Haskell served on the Airway Heights City Council from 1999-2002 and 2005-2009. He also served on the Cheney School Board from 2007-2012. Before his time as an elected official, Haskell was an enlisted Security Policeman for the United States Air Force before retiring at the grade of Lt. Col in 2005. If re-elected, Haskell said he will continue to advocate for freedom and collective safety.

Conklin served as Deputy Prosecuting Attorney and Senior Criminal Deputy in Clallam County, Wash. She is also an ordained pastor in the United Methodist Church. Conklin received her bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Washington, as well as a master’s of Divinity degree from the Vancouver School of Theology. If elected, Conklin said she will ensure all people who encounter the legal system will receive a fair and just process.

If Conklin defeats Haskell in the primary election, she will be the first woman elected to serve as the Spokane County Prosecuting attorney and will make up one of just four elected female prosecutors in the state of Washington. If Haskell wins, this will be his third term serving as the county prosecutor.

KREM 2's Amanda Roley sat down with Conklin and Haskell to discuss their plans if elected for Spokane County Prosecutor.

To watch Conklin's interview, use the player below:

To watch Haskell's interview, use the player below:

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.