Spokane County Prosecutor candidate Stephanie Olsen talks crime rates, office integrity | The Tea with Amanda Roley

Stephanie Olsen is running to be the next Spokane County Prosecutor. She joined KREM 2's Amanda Roley over tea to discuss her campaign.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Amanda Roley

Hi, Stephanie Olsen. Thank you for joining me here today. You are running for Spokane County prosecuting attorney, and we have the tea here, but I have the questions for you. We'll start. I gotta know what are you drinking? What did you decide to pick out to drink today?

Stephanie Olsen

I mixed peppermint tea with the green mint tea.

Amanda Roley

Oh, so peppermint green mix.

Stephanie Olsen

Yes. Love it!

Amanda Roley

Stephanie, you're one of three women running for the prosecutor's office and against Larry Haskell, who's only run opposed the first time he ever ran, right? There's also in Washington State, and we did a look. And there are currently only four women serving as county prosecutors. So I wonder, do any of this these factors tie into why you're running for Spokane County prosecutor?

Stephanie Olsen

Absolutely. It's time for a change. I was the first woman to ever file for this position. The first woman to ever come out and say I was going to file for this position. It's time. Spokane has never had a female prosecutor before. And we keep doing things the same way over and over again, and they're not getting better. Obviously, our crime rates are getting worse.

Amanda Roley

And let's talk a little bit about that. We've seen an uptick in violent crimes and drive-by shootings in Spokane County. So what role should the prosecutor's office take in addressing this?

Stephanie Olsen

Prosecutor's office should be part of the entire investigation at that point in time. They need to be part of a task force so that we're addressing the actual crimes that are going on.

Amanda Roley

Do you believe Larry Haskell's wife's racist comments have compromised the prosecutor's office?

Stephanie Olsen

I do. I was there during this time. There are some incredible, highly professional prosecutors in that office who have worked, and you know, they're working because they want to make a difference in our community, and they want to do something good. And then when this shadow comes over the office, where everyone's accused of being racist, or you're accused of being, you know, at one point in time, being named one of the most racist prosecutor's offices in the country, and it's just not acceptable for us. It's not acceptable for victims or offenders. I will tell you that I would not accept racism or bigotry or sexism of any kind in my own home. And I will tell you, I will never accept it in an office that I run.

Amanda Roley

What is going to be your focus if you're elected as a prosecutor?

Stephanie Olsen

My focus is to stop the rising crime rates and to make our community safer, but also to have the trust and integrity that the community can expect.

To watch the full 30-minute interview, use the YouTube player below:

To learn more about the candidates in all Eastern Washington races, visit the KREM 2 Voter Guide.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.