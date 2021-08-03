Latest results for key races in 2021 Spokane County primary election

A handful of key races are up for vote, including candidates for Spokane City Council and the Spokane Public Schools Board of Directors.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County voters are narrowing down the field of candidates for local political office during Washington state's 2021 primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The first ballot counts are taking place on Tuesday. A handful of key races are up for vote, including candidates for Spokane City Council and the Spokane Public Schools Board of Directors.

For races, the primary election narrows down to the top two candidates for the November general election. Races with more than two candidates will see candidates eliminated in this election.

Here are the results for key races in the primary election.

Spokane County Primary Results:

Spokane City Council: District 1, Council Position 2

Spokane City Council: District 3, Position 2

Spokane Valley City Council, Position 4





Spokane Valley City Council, Position 5

Spokane Valley City Council, Position 7

Spokane School District 81, Position 3