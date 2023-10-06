Spokane County General Election 2023: Who's running, how to register, where to drop off your ballot

Spokane County

Two-Tenths of One Percent Sales and Use Tax for Criminal Justice, Public Safety, Correctional Infrastructure, and Behavioral Health Purposes



The Board of County Commissioners adopted Resolution No. 22-0824 concerning a sales and use tax increase pursuant to RCW 82.14.450.



If approved the County may impose an additional 0.2% county-wide sales and use tax, commencing April 1, 2024, and terminating December 31, 2054, to be used by the County and Cities and Towns within Spokane County for criminal justice, public safety, and behavioral health purposes, including building and improving jails or correctional facilities as provided in Resolution No. 22-0824.



Should this measure be approved?