Spokane County General Election 2023: Who's running, how to register, where to drop off your ballot
Here's a look at what you need to know before submitting your ballot for the 2023 Spokane County General Election.
Key Dates
Register to Vote
Airway Heights City Council Candidates
Cheney City Council Candidates
Deer Park City Council Candidates
Fairfield Mayor & City Council Candidates
Latah City Council Candidates
Liberty Lake Mayor & City Council Candidates
Medical Lake City Council Candidates
Millwood City Council Candidates
Spokane Valley City Council Candidates
Spokane School District 81
Spokane County Measure No. 1
Some of the key Spokane County races include city council seats in Spokane Valley, Medical Lake and Liberty Lake.
Key Dates:
- Oct. 18-20: Ballots mailed
- Oct. 30: Deadline to receive new registrations and voter updates online and by mail
- Nov. 7: Election Date
- Nov. 28: Certification
Important notes:
- To be eligible to vote in Washington state, you must be a United States citizen, at least 18 years old and a legal Washington resident for at least 30 days before the election.
- If you are 17 years old at the time of the primary election but will turn 18 years old prior to the general election, Washington state law allows you to vote in the primary election at age 17. 16 and 17-year-olds who will not be 18 before the general election can sign up as a Future Voter to be automatically registered to vote once they qualify.
- Effective Jan. 1, 2022, if you were convicted of a felony in Washington state, another state or federal court, your right to vote will be restored as long as you are not currently in prison.
- Ballots have pre-paid postage and must be postmarked or returned to one of the state’s ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballot box drop-off locations in Spokane County can be found here.
- You can check the status of your mail-in ballot by clicking here.
Register to Vote:
How do I register to vote in Washington?
It's easy and secure to register online, by mail with a paper form, or at a county elections office. Check your registration at VoteWA.gov.
Voting by Mail FAQ
Additional quick links to USPS and Election Mail Resources.
What if I miss the deadline to register online or by mail?
Washington offers same day registration services through election day. After the 8-day deadline, you must register (or update) at a voting center. Contact your local county elections office for details.
For more information on how to register to vote, click here.
Airway Heights City Council Candidates:
City Council Position No. 1
City Council Position No. 2
City Council Position No. 3
City Council Position No. 5
City Council Position No. 7
Cheney City Council Candidates:
City Council Position No. 2
- Vincent Barthels (Incumbent)
- Rebecca Long
City Council Position No. 5
City Council Position No. 6
City Council Position No. 7
Deer Park City Council Candidates:
City Council Position No. 2
City Council Position No. 4
City Council Position No. 5
Fairfield Mayor & City Council Candidates:
Mayor
City Council Position No. 2
City Council Position No. 3
City Council Position No. 4
City Council Position No. 5
Latah City Council Candidates:
City Council Position No. 2
City Council Position No. 3
City Council Position No. 5
Liberty Lake Mayor & City Council Candidates:
Mayor
- Cris Kaminskas (Incumbent)
City Council Position No. 1
City Council Position No. 3
- Dan Dunne (Incumbent)
- Larry Marshall
City Council Position No. 4
- Travis L. Scott
- Jed Spencer (Incumbent)
City Council Position No. 5
- Mike Behary
- Annie Kurtz (Incumbent)
City Council Position No. 6
City Council Position No. 7
Medical Lake City Council Candidates:
City Council Position No. 2
City Council Position No. 5
City Council Position No. 6
City Council Position No. 7
- Chad Pritchard (Incumbent)
Millwood City Council Candidates:
City Council Position No. 3
City Council Position No. 4
City Council Position No. 5
Spokane Valley City Council Candidates:
City Council Position No. 2
City Council Position No. 3
City Council Position No. 6
Spokane School District 81:
Director Position No. 5
Spokane County Measure No. 1:
Measure No. 1
Spokane County
Two-Tenths of One Percent Sales and Use Tax for Criminal Justice, Public Safety, Correctional Infrastructure, and Behavioral Health Purposes
The Board of County Commissioners adopted Resolution No. 22-0824 concerning a sales and use tax increase pursuant to RCW 82.14.450.
If approved the County may impose an additional 0.2% county-wide sales and use tax, commencing April 1, 2024, and terminating December 31, 2054, to be used by the County and Cities and Towns within Spokane County for criminal justice, public safety, and behavioral health purposes, including building and improving jails or correctional facilities as provided in Resolution No. 22-0824.
Should this measure be approved?
- Yes
- No
