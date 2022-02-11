Maggie Yates challenging incumbent Al French in Spokane County Commissioner Dist. 5 race

Spokane County Commissioner Al French is being challenged by Democrat challenger Maggie Yates.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Return to this story on Election Day for the latest results in this race.

Republican Al French is seeking his fourth term as the Spokane County Commissioner for District 5 against Democrat challenger Maggie Yates, a former regional law and justice administrator.

Al French is seeking re-election to the Spokane County Commission after decades in politics in Spokane. He has served three terms as a county commissioner after previously serving on the Spokane City Council. French, a Marine Corps veteran, works as an architect and developer in Spokane.

French received 41.15% of the votes in Spokane County in the primary election.

If re-elected, French's top priorities will include keeping residents and their families safe, bringing better jobs to the community and enhancing the quality of life in Spokane County.

Maggie Yates is making her first run for office. She served as Spokane County Regional Law & Justice Administrator and previously worked for the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Yates received 44.51% of the votes in Spokane County in the primary election.

If elected, Yates' top priorities will include ensuring a transparent, responsive county government that solves the most pressing problems through collaboration with neighborhoods, cities and community partners.

KREM 2's Amanda Roley sat down with French and Yates to discuss their plans if elected for Spokane County Commissioner.

