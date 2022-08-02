Amber Waldref, Michael Cathcart face off in Spokane County Commissioner Dist. 2 race

Amber Waldref and Michael Cathcart, both of whom have served on the Spokane City Council, are running for Spokane County Commissioner in District 2.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Return to this story on Election Day for the latest results in this race.

Former Spokane City Council President Pro Tem Amber Waldref and current Spokane City Councilmember Michael Cathcart are facing off in the race for Spokane County Commissioner District 2.

Michael Cathcart represents Northeast Spokane, District 1, on the Spokane City Council. He is running for Spokane County Commissioner District 2. Cathcart has experience working in government positions as an executive director for Better Spokane, five years working with the Spokane Home Builders Association advocating for smarter local housing policies, and two years working for Sen. Michael Baumgartner as his Legislative Aide.

Cathcart received 32.88% of the votes in Spokane County in the primary election.

If elected, Cathcart’s priorities will include fighting the rise in crime, emphasizing local resiliency and living wage job growth and making county government and policy decisions more accessible for all.

Amber Waldref is the former president pro tem of the Spokane City Council. She has also held other positions as the City Council Public Works Chair, Spokane Regional Transportation Council Chair and the Spokane Regional Health District Board Chair.

Waldref received 55.04% of the votes in Spokane County in the primary election.

If elected, Waldref's top priorities will include supporting community infrastructure that reduces costs for households, reducing crime, protecting the environment and improving neighborhoods through regional collaboration, careful budgeting, and targeted investments.

KREM 2's Amanda Roley sat down with Cathcart and Waldref to discuss their plans if elected for Spokane County Prosecutor.

To watch Cathcart's interview, use the player below:

To watch Waldref's interview, use the player below:

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.