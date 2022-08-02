Washington state Rep. Bob McCaslin challenging longtime Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton

Washington State Representative Bob McCaslin is challenging incumbent Vicky Dalton for the Spokane County Auditor seat, a position she has held since 1999.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Longtime Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton is being challenged by Republican Bob McCaslin, a Washington State Representative.

Vicky Dalton has served as the Spokane County Auditor since 1999. She has been a board member at Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP) since 2005 and is currently the board treasurer and finance chair.

Dalton received 51.82% of the votes in Spokane County in the primary election.

If re-elected, Dalton's top priorities will include continuing to prove that government can be efficient, accountable, transparent, and customer-focused.

Bob McCaslin has served as a Washington State Representative for the state's 4th district since 2015. He served as an assistant ranking member on both the Education and Human Services and Early Learning Committees. He also worked as a kindergarten teacher at the Central Valley School District for 20 years.

McCaslin received 48.07% of the votes in Spokane County in the primary election.

If elected, McCaslin's top priorities will include stewarding tax dollars wisely and increasing public trust through transparency.

