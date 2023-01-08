Spokane County Primary 2023: City Council President Results

Here are the latest results for the Spokane City Council president primary race.

SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 is tracking the latest developments in the race for Spokane City Council president for this year's primary election. Information on each candidate can be found below.

Editor's Note: City Council President candidate Andy Rathbun announced a concession early on Election Day. Therefore, Kim Plese and Betsy Wilkerson will both advance to the general election.

Kim Plese is the former owner and president of Plese Printing and Marketing, a position she held for more than three decades. She ran for Spokane County Commissioner District 1 in 2022 but was defeated by Chris Jordan.

Plese is a volunteer and former board member of the Boys and Girls Clubs. She also served as the board president for Executive Women International Spokane. She has also worked with the Spokane Homeless Connect, the Spokane Veterans Forum, Women Helping Women and more.

If elected, she says her main focus will be addressing the homelessness crisis with accountability, providing more social services, increasing ability to keep downtown and neighborhoods safe by supporting law enforcement and reducing red tape for small businesses and housing growth.

More information about Plese can be found here.

Betsy Wilkerson was appointed to the Spokane City Council in 2020 after then-council member Breann Beggs was elected as the city council president. She is also the owner of Moore's Assisted Living Center in Spokane.

Wilkerson is the president of Junior League and the chair of the Carl Maxey Center. She is the president of the Women Helping Women fund and serves of the boards for the Innovia Foundation and the St. Luke's Community Advisory Board.

If elected, she says her main focus will be strengthening community safety, taking on homelessness and housing with urgency and prioritizing small businesses.

More information about Wilkerson can be found here.

