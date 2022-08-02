Results from the top races of the Washington state primary

Here are the top races we're tracking in the Washington state primary election, including U.S. Senate and the state's congressional districts.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Voter turnout for the primary reached 40% across Washington state by Aug. 5, according to data from the Secretary of State.

Ballot counting continues throughout the state.

The top two candidates in the primary move on to the November general election.

The County Canvassing Boards will certify primary election results Aug. 16, and the Secretary of State will certify results by Aug. 19.

U.S. Senate

Senator Patty Murray, who is seeking her sixth term in the U.S. Senate, is leading the race with 53% of the vote, as ballot counting continues. Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley is trailing Murray with 33%.

Congressional races

Democrat incumbent Kim Schrier and Republican challenger Matt Larkin will move onto the general election.

Reagan Dunn conceded on Aug. 4 after trialing Larkin by two points.

Representatives are elected to a two-year term and serve people in specific districts. The number of voting representatives for all 50 states in the U.S. House is no more than 435.

Secretary of state

Sen. Steve Hobbs, a Democrat, is leading in the primary race for Washington Secretary of State with 41% of the vote as ballot counting continues.

Current Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, who is running nonpartisan, trails Hobbs with 13% of the vote. Republican challengers Bob Hagglund and Keith Wagoner trail with 12% each.

Legislative races

All 98 seats in the House are up for election, as are 25 of the 49 in the Senate. Of the 123 total legislative races, there are 29 incumbents running unopposed. In 42 seats, there are only two candidates running, all of whom will automatically advance to the November ballot.