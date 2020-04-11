Reporter's notebook: Inland Northwest scenes on Election Night

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — Election Night is finally here. Last-minute voters are casting their ballots in Washington and North Idaho and elections office employees are preparing to count results.
KREM 2 is tracking election results in the Inland Northwest. We have crews stationed in Spokane County as well as North Idaho to bring you the latest updates as election night continues to unfold.
CBS coverage of the 2020 election on KREM 2 is following national election results and analysis, and our staff members in the studio and from the field in eastern Washington and North Idaho are providing local election coverage.
You can also tune in to a special digital livestream show with local election results, analysis and a live look at what's happening in your area from 8-11 p.m. It will be available on KREM.com, the KREM 2 app and the KREM 2 YouTube page. The show will include analysis on key races from 9-9:15 p.m.
Here is a look at Election Night in the Inland Northwest as seen through the eyes of our KREM 2 reporters.
Spokane County
North Idaho