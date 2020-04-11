Reporter's notebook: Inland Northwest scenes on Election Night

KREM 2 is tracking 2020 election results in Washington, Idaho and nationwide. Here is a look at Election Night in the Inland Northwest from our reporters.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — Election Night is finally here. Last-minute voters are casting their ballots in Washington and North Idaho and elections office employees are preparing to count results.

KREM 2 is tracking election results in the Inland Northwest. We have crews stationed in Spokane County as well as North Idaho to bring you the latest updates as election night continues to unfold.

CBS coverage of the 2020 election on KREM 2 is following national election results and analysis, and our staff members in the studio and from the field in eastern Washington and North Idaho are providing local election coverage.

Here is a look at Election Night in the Inland Northwest as seen through the eyes of our KREM 2 reporters.

Spokane County

Down to the wire! Voters are running into the arena to beat the 8pm cut off. @KREM2 #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/iXb5aGsV8z — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) November 4, 2020

Rain ☔️ is not stopping this voter from getting her vote in tonight at the Spokane Arena. This voter center is for those who need to REGISTER or REPLACE their ballot. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/ymfrmUiEEy — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) November 4, 2020

Good amount of people in line voting last minute - just about 2.5 hours left people! Check @krem for ballot box locations! pic.twitter.com/KX6VuZY9iz — Regina Ahn (@ReginaAhn) November 4, 2020

Businesses downtown are boarding up their stores in preparation for election results.



LUSH is one of those stores in downtown Spokane. They left a note on their door saying they closed at 5 p.m. to “allow [their] team to get home safely and to vote.” pic.twitter.com/q2sRGdulRt — Morgan Trau | KREM (@MorganTrau) November 4, 2020

North Idaho

Overheard in the Kootenai County elections office: “We have a write-in here.....Johnny Bravo.” — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) November 4, 2020

UPDATE: 81,000 ballots now in Kootenai County.



“We’re breaking records,” says Kootenai County clerk Jim Brannon. He adds that things are going “as nice as they can be.” pic.twitter.com/33djAn5brk — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) November 4, 2020