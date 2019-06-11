OLYMPIA, Wash. — A controversial measure that would reverse a decades-long ban on affirmative action was too close to call after initial election results were released Tuesday evening.

Washington voters are narrowly rejecting Referendum 88 with 51.18% of the vote. The "no" side held a 21,594-vote lead.

Referendum 88 would change what factors organizations can consider when interviewing applicants for public education, employment, and contracting through the use of affirmative action.

The referendum was spurred by Initiative 1000, which the state Legislature passed last spring. That measure reversed a 21-year-old ban on affirmative action in Washington state.

Referendum opponent Mary Radcliffe, who was part of a successful campaign more than 20 years ago to eliminate the use of affirmative action in the state, previously said race shouldn't be a factor in any part of someone's success.

Advocates said certain marginalized communities are left behind in Washington state, and they believe that passing R-88, which the state Legislature passed as I-1000, will help level the playing field.

Secretary Treasurer of the Washington State Labor Council April Sims advocates for R-88. She previously said it would allow employers to consider race when filling positions – information she believes will allow them to cultivate a diverse workforce.