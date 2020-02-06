BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is holding its first mail-in primary because of the coronavirus pandemic, and a federal court ruling is allowing voters an extra week to request ballots.

What effect that has on who will be on the November ballot will be made clear late Tuesday when officials start releasing results.

Former 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee Paulette Jordan of Plummer is running against former congressional candidate Jim Vandermaas for a chance to challenge Republican Sen. Jim Risch in November.

Jordan garnered national attention in 2018 when she sought to become the first Native American governor in the United States.

RELATED: May 2020 Primary: County-by-county ballot breakdown

If you have not mailed in your absentee ballot and live in Ada County there are five locations available on June 2nd for voters to securely deposit ballots from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are ballot drop boxes in front of Ada County Elections Headquarters at 400 N. Benjamin Lane in Boise, the mobile voting trailer in the parking lot of the Ada County Courthouse at 200 W. Front Street in Boise, and City Halls in Kuna, Meridian and Eagle.

The deadline for ballots to be returned for the Idaho May Primary Election is June 2 at 8 p.m. Voters should plan to drop off, not mail, any remaining ballots to guarantee that they arrive by the deadline.

The first release of Primary Election results will occur at 9 p.m. and continue throughout the evening until all results are posted.

Ada County results will be posted on the Elections website.

For full coverage of Tuesday's election be sure to watch the News at Ten and check all the results at KTVB.COM.

RELATED: How does Idaho prevent mail-in voter fraud?

RELATED: ACLU launches voter hotline for Idahoans struggling with mail-in-only primary election