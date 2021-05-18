Post Falls School District gives levy another try during Tuesday special election

Residents will be asked to cast ballots for a two-year replacement levy in the same amount as the first — $4.955 million per year.

After its supplemental levy failed in March, the Post Falls School District is giving it another try during a special election in Kootenai County on Tuesday, May 18.

The levy failed by 33 votes during an election on March 9, 2021 and the Post Falls School Board unanimously voted nearly one week later to try again. Residents will be asked to cast ballots for a two-year replacement levy in the same amount as the first — $4.955 million per year that will fund $9.91 million in two years. Since the district has grown over time, that will likely mean a decrease in property tax rates for many homeowners compared to the previous levy.

The levy pays for a variety of programs, from technology to security to health services. On its website, the Post Falls School District claims that its tax rate is the lowest in the area and one of the lowest in Idaho. If the levy is renewed, the tax rate would be $1.02 per $1,000 of property value compared to $1.61 per $1,000 four years ago, the district said.

The current levy expires in June 2021. Levy funds make up 7.5% of the Post Falls School District's budget. The district says this covers expenses where state funding falls short. .

A budget increase question for City of Hayden Lake, bond for Kootenai County Fire and Rescue and three seats on the Kootenai Hospital District Board of Trustees are also on the ballot.

Six candidates have been certified by the hospital district to the Kootenai County Elections Office for Tuesday's election. Voters can choose three of them and the three candidates receiving the most votes will be elected to the open trustee positions, Kootenai Health wrote on its website.

Kootenai County Clerk Jim Brannon said the elections office had received 4,193 absentee ballots by 11 a.m. on Monday and hundreds more arrived in the mail. Nearly 1,200 people also participated in early voting. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.