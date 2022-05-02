Early voting begins Monday in North Idaho; here's what you need to know

Ahead of in-person and absentee voting, here's everything voters need to know before casting their ballot.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Residents in North Idaho can begin voting in the 2022 Idaho Primary Election on Monday, May 2.

Both of Idaho's representatives in the United States House, one United States Senator, all representatives and senators in the Idaho State Legislature and all seven statewide officials are up for election this year.

Idaho's primary election is set for May 17, 2022 and the general election is set for Nov. 8, 2022. The primary election will determine which candidates will represent all political parties in the general election.

Early voting begins Monday, May 2, and continues through May 13. Ahead of in-person and absentee voting, here's everything voters need to know before casting their ballot.

Which offices are up for election?

All of the statewide offices are up for election this year, including governor and lieutenant governor, along with all 105 seats in the Idaho legislature. Both of Idaho's representatives in the U.S House and one U.S. senator are also up for re-election.

How does Idaho's primary election work?

Idaho has a closed primary system, meaning voters are asked to affiliate with one of the state's four recognized political parties: Republican, Democratic, Libertarian or Constitution. Voters can also remain unaffiliated.

Voters who have never affiliated with a political party can choose to do so at any time, up to and including the day of the election. Voters who decide to remain unaffiliated will receive either a nonpartisan ballot or a ballot for a party that has opened its primary to unaffiliated voters.

The Idaho Republican Party only allows affiliated voters to use a Republican ballot in the primary, while the Idaho Democratic Party allows all voters to use its ballot in the primary.

Note: There will be new congressional and legislative boundaries in place due to the 2021 redistricting process. To learn more, click here.

How many candidates advance from the primary to the general election?

One Republican and one Democratic winner will advance to the Nov. 8 general election ballots. Independent and third-party candidates will also appear on Nov. 8 ballots.

How does early voting work?

Early voting is available at the County Elections Office beginning Monday. The Elections Department is open Mondy through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Below are the County Elections Offices in North Idaho:

Kootenai County Elections Department: 1808 N 3rd Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

1808 N 3rd Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814 Bonner County Elections Department: 1500 Hwy 2, Suite 124, Sandpoint, ID 83864

1500 Hwy 2, Suite 124, Sandpoint, ID 83864 Boundary County Elections Department: 6452 Kootenai St., Bonners Ferry, ID 83805

6452 Kootenai St., Bonners Ferry, ID 83805 Benewah County Board of Elections: 701 College Avenue, St. Maries, Idaho, 83861

701 College Avenue, St. Maries, Idaho, 83861 Shoshone County Clerk's Office: 700 Bank Street, Suite 120, Wallace, ID 83873

700 Bank Street, Suite 120, Wallace, ID 83873 Nez Perce Elections: Courthouse, 1st Floor, 1230 Main Street, Lewiston, ID 83501

Courthouse, 1st Floor, 1230 Main Street, Lewiston, ID 83501 Lewis County Elections: 510 Oak Street Nezperce, Idaho 83543

Latah County Elections

Clearwater County Elections

Do you need to show photo identification to vote?

Photo identification or a signed personal identification affidavit is required to vote. Acceptable forms of personal identification include:

An Idaho driver’s license or identification card issued by the Idaho Transportation Department,

A passport or photo identification card issued by an agency of the United States government,

A Tribal photo identification

An Idaho student photo identification from an accredited institution of higher education including high school, college, university or technical school.

A license to carry a concealed weapon issued by a county sheriff in Idaho.