Today is the last day to register to vote by mail, online in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash — Voters in Washington state will have until the end of the day on Monday, Oct. 26 to register to vote online or by mail and to update existing voter registration.

Voters who have not registered by the Oct. 26 deadline can still do so in person up until Election Day, Nov. 3.

You can register to vote online here. You can check your voter registration status on your county's elections site.

For those who have absentee ballots, the deadline to return them in person is by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. They must be postmarked by Nov. 3 if voters plan to send those ballots by mail.

