IDAHO, USA — Idaho is holding its first ever election done completely by mail for the 2020 Primary due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, with first counts also expected on Tuesday night.

The following are some of the hottest races in North Idaho, as well as links to pages with up-to-date results. You can also find links to pages with candidates and results for races in Southern Idaho.

Political parties in Idaho hold separate primaries, the winners of which will appear on the general election ballot in November. Those with an asterisk (*) next to their name are the incumbent.

The other three major parties in Idaho - the Constitution, Libertarian and Independent parties - don't have contested races in the primary and don't show up on the ballot. However, their candidates will be present on general election ballot in November.

The candidates are listed in the same order presented on the Idaho Elections Department website.

Key Races

U.S. Senate - Democratic

Paulette Jordan

Jim Vandermaas

U.S. House of Representatives District 1 - Democratic

Staniela Nikolova

Rudy Soto

U.S. House of Representatives District 1 - GOP

Russ Fulcher*

Nicholas Jones

State Legislative District 2 House Seat B - GOP

Tim Kastning

Doug "Doug O" Okuniewicz

State Legislative District 2 Senate - GOP

Steve Vick

State Legislative District 5 House Seat A - GOP

Hari Heath

Brandon Mitchell

State Legislative District 7 House Seat B - GOP

Cornel Rasor

Charlie Shepherd

Priest Lake Library Trustee Recall - Recall Lori McReynolds

For Recall

Against Recall

Other races to watch

U.S. Senate - GOP

Jim Risch*

U.S. House of Representatives District 2 - Democratic

C. Aaron Swisher

