May 2020 congressional and legislative primaries: Find live election results here
Many of Idaho's legislative districts held primaries this May and results are set to come in starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Photo: KTVB file
Author: KTVB Staff
Published: 12:44 PM PDT June 2, 2020
Updated: 1:44 PM PDT June 2, 2020
ELECTIONS 25 Articles
CHAPTER 1
Congressional Races
CHAPTER 2
District 1
CHAPTER 3
District 2
CHAPTER 4
District 4
CHAPTER 5
District 5
CHAPTER 6
District 6
CHAPTER 7
District 7
CHAPTER 8
District 8
CHAPTER 9
District 9
CHAPTER 10
District 10
CHAPTER 11
District 11
CHAPTER 12
District 12
CHAPTER 13
District 13
CHAPTER 14
District 14
CHAPTER 15
District 16
CHAPTER 16
District 19
CHAPTER 17
District 20
CHAPTER 18
District 21
CHAPTER 19
District 22
CHAPTER 20
District 23
CHAPTER 21
District 31
CHAPTER 22
District 32
CHAPTER 23
District 33
CHAPTER 24
District 34
CHAPTER 25
District 35

BOISE, Idaho — Thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Idaho's May primary looks like none other before but KTVB will continue to bring you the latest results of the Gem State's congressional and legislative district primary as results are released starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

KTVB will have full election coverage online and on the News at 10 Tuesday night.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the May 19 consolidated election was forced to be a mail-in-only primary, so voters had to request a ballot. Ballots had to be received at county clerks' offices by June 2.

For election results of county races from across the Gem State, click here.

TIP: If viewing on desktop or mobile web, you can jump to your county by clicking on the "Chapters" tab.

RELATED: May 2020 Primary results: County-by-county election results breakdown

Chapter 1

Congressional Races

Chapter 2

District 1

Chapter 3

District 2

Chapter 4

District 4

Chapter 5

District 5

Chapter 6

District 6

Chapter 7

District 7

Chapter 8

District 8

Chapter 9

District 9

Chapter 10

District 10

Chapter 11

District 11

Chapter 12

District 12

Chapter 13

District 13

Chapter 14

District 14

Chapter 15

District 16

Chapter 16

District 19

Chapter 17

District 20

Chapter 18

District 21

Chapter 19

District 22

Chapter 20

District 23

Chapter 21

District 31

Chapter 22

District 32

Chapter 23

District 33

Chapter 24

District 34

Chapter 25

District 35

