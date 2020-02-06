May 2020 congressional and legislative primaries: Find live election results here

Many of Idaho's legislative districts held primaries this May and results are set to come in starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Idaho's May primary looks like none other before but KTVB will continue to bring you the latest results of the Gem State's congressional and legislative district primary as results are released starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

KTVB will have full election coverage online and on the News at 10 Tuesday night.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the May 19 consolidated election was forced to be a mail-in-only primary, so voters had to request a ballot. Ballots had to be received at county clerks' offices by June 2.

For election results of county races from across the Gem State, click here.