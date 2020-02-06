x
May 2020 congressional and legislative primaries: Find live election results here

Many of Idaho's legislative districts held primaries this May and results are set to come in starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

KTVB Staff

KTVB file

Thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Idaho's May primary looks like none other before but KTVB will continue to bring you the latest results of the Gem State's congressional and legislative district primary as results are released starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

KTVB will have full election coverage online and on the News at 10 Tuesday night.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the May 19 consolidated election was forced to be a mail-in-only primary, so voters had to request a ballot. Ballots had to be received at county clerks' offices by June 2.

TIP: If viewing on desktop or mobile web, you can jump to your county by clicking on the "Chapters" tab.

Chapter one Congressional Races

Chapter two Legislative District 1

Chapter three Legislative District 2

Chapter four Legislative District 3

Chapter five Legislative District 4

Chapter six Legislative District 5

Chapter seven Legislative District 6

Chapter eight Legislative District 7

Chapter nine Legislative District 8

Chapter ten Legislative District 9

Chapter eleven Legislative District 10

Chapter twelve Legislative District 11

Chapter thirteen Legislative District 12

Chapter fourteen Legislative District 13

Chapter fifteen Legislative District 14

Chapter sixteen Legislative District 15

Chapter seventeen Legislative District 16

Chapter eighteen Legislative District 17

Chapter nineteen Legislative District 18

Chapter twenty Legislative District 19

Chapter twenty-one Legislative District 20

Chapter twenty-two Legislative District 21

Chapter twenty-three Legislative District 22

Chapter twenty-four Legislative District 23

Chapter twenty-five District 30

Chapter twenty-six Legislative District 31

Chapter twenty-seven Legislative District 32

Chapter twenty-eight Legislative District 33

Chapter twenty-nine Legislative District 34

Chapter thirty Legislative District 35

