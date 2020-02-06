May 2020 congressional and legislative primaries: Find live election results here
Many of Idaho's legislative districts held primaries this May and results are set to come in starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Chapter one
Congressional Races
Chapter two
Legislative District 1
Chapter three
Legislative District 2
Chapter four
Legislative District 3
Chapter five
Legislative District 4
Chapter six
Legislative District 5
Chapter seven
Legislative District 6
Chapter eight
Legislative District 7
Chapter nine
Legislative District 8
Chapter ten
Legislative District 9
Chapter eleven
Legislative District 10
Chapter twelve
Legislative District 11
Chapter thirteen
Legislative District 12
Chapter fourteen
Legislative District 13
Chapter fifteen
Legislative District 14
Chapter sixteen
Legislative District 15
Chapter seventeen
Legislative District 16
Chapter eighteen
Legislative District 17
Chapter nineteen
Legislative District 18
Chapter twenty
Legislative District 19
Chapter twenty-one
Legislative District 20
Chapter twenty-two
Legislative District 21
Chapter twenty-three
Legislative District 22
Chapter twenty-four
Legislative District 23
Chapter twenty-five
District 30
Chapter twenty-six
Legislative District 31
Chapter twenty-seven
Legislative District 32
Chapter twenty-eight
Legislative District 33
Chapter twenty-nine
Legislative District 34
Chapter thirty
Legislative District 35
Thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Idaho's May primary looks like none other before but KTVB will continue to bring you the latest results of the Gem State's congressional and legislative district primary as results are released starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
KTVB will have full election coverage online and on the News at 10 Tuesday night.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the May 19 consolidated election was forced to be a mail-in-only primary, so voters had to request a ballot. Ballots had to be received at county clerks' offices by June 2.
For election results of county races from across the Gem State, click here.
TIP: If viewing on desktop or mobile web, you can jump to your county by clicking on the "Chapters" tab.
