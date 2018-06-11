SPOKANE, Wash. — Some people living in Spokane have received voter grading cards in the mail.

They’re postcard-sized cards that show a letter grade based on one’s voting history.

These cards likely have the purpose of encouraging people to vote.

Mobile apps like Outvote and VotewithMe are designed to get people to vote from encouragement from their friends.

All of these apps are using information that is available to the public.

Your voting history and party affiliation are public information. Who you voted for is the only information that is not publicly available.

The Spokane County Auditor’s and Elections offices said they’re not responsible for sending out the cards. But neighborhood coalitions can access the public information and then send it to each mailbox.

