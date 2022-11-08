It's Election Day 2022. Here's when the first results drop in Washington state

Keep up with the key races and measures during Washington state's 2022 general election.

SEATTLE — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Washington state's 2022 general election.

An initial round of general election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m.

KING 5 will provide live updates as returns are counted.

These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. Counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.

Washington voters have until Nov. 8 to mail in or drop off their ballot. You can find a list of ballot drop boxes here.

The County Canvassing Boards will certify and transmit general election results Nov. 29. The last day for the secretary of state to certify the general election results is Dec. 8.

Here's a look at some of the top races on the ballot in 2022 across western Washington. Complete election results are posted at king5.com/elections.

U.S. Senate

The most high-profile in-state race revolves around the U.S. Senate seat held by incumbent Patty Murray, who is pursuing her sixth term this cycle.

Murray faces Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.

Murray said she wants to continue working for Washington families. In her candidate statement, Murray said she will always stand up to those who want to "roll back workers' rights" or ban abortions. She also said she wants to lower families' costs for healthcare and childcare.

Smiley, a Republican born in Pasco, co-founded and serves as president of Hope Unseen, a veterans advocacy organization. In Smiley's candidate statement, she said she is running to improve public safety and support law enforcement, among other priorities. This is Smiley's first political campaign.

Congressional races

Washington state's 10 Congressional districts are on the general election ballot.

Of the 10 races, two will be the most closely watched.

Republican Matt Larkin is challenging Democratic incumbent Kim Schrier to represent residents from Seattle across the Cascades to central Washington farmland. Schrier is the only Democrat to hold the seat since it was created in the 1980s.

In southwest Washington, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is looking to be the first Democrat to represent District 3 in more than a decade.

Her challenger, Joe Kent, hopes to retain the seat for the Republicans after six-term U.S. Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler conceded defeat during the primary election.

Secretary of state

Incumbent Steve Hobbs is being challenged by Julie Anderson.

Hobbs was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to assume the role when Kim Wyman left office. The candidate who wins in the general election will serve the remaining two years of Wyman's four-year term.

King County prosecutor

Candidates Leesa Manion and Jim Ferrell are vying to replace Dan Satterberg as King County prosecutor.

Candidate Leesa Manion spent 27 years as a deputy prosecutor and the last 15 years as the prosecutor's chief of staff.

Candidate Jim Ferrell, the current Federal Way mayor, was a former senior deputy prosecutor with the office, with a total of 19 years of experience as a prosecutor.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is responsible for prosecuting all felonies in King County and all misdemeanors in unincorporated areas of King County. The office also represents the state and the county in district, superior, appeals, state and federal courts.

Key measures

Ranked voting

Seattle voters are considering two measures that would change primary elections in the city.

Propositions 1A and 1B would let voters either select as many candidates for mayor, city attorney and city council as they like or rank those candidates by preference.

Conservation tax

King County voters will decide on a proposed property tax increase that would restore funding to a conservation program.