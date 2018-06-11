Lime will be offer users in Spokane free 30 minute rides on bikes or scooters with a special code on election day.
Lime's site reads "On November 6th, enter code LIME2VOTE18 to unlock any of our full fleet of shared bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters for a free ride to and from your polling location (up to 30-minutes) in more than 100 cities across the US."
Since Washington doesn't allow voters to vote in person, riders can use the Lime bikes or scooters to ride to a ballot drop-box.
According to Lime, "Riders will also be directed to reminders.vote.org to sign-up for election reminders, giving them personalized access to information about registration deadlines, absentee ballot request deadlines and polling place locations for early voting and Election Day voting."
The two-month pilot program for Lime started back in early September.