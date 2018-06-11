Lime is offering users in Spokane free 30 minute rides on bikes or scooters with a special code on Election Day.

Lime's site reads "On November 6th, enter code LIME2VOTE18 to unlock any of our full fleet of shared bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters for a free ride to and from your polling location (up to 30-minutes) in more than 100 cities across the US."

Since Washington doesn't allow voters to vote in person, riders can use the Lime bikes or scooters to ride to a ballot drop-box.

According to Lime, "Riders will also be directed to reminders.vote.org to sign-up for election reminders, giving them personalized access to information about registration deadlines, absentee ballot request deadlines and polling place locations for early voting and Election Day voting."

An estimated 15 million people were registered to vote in 2016 but couldn't make it to the polls because of transportation issues, according to the CIRCLE study cited by Lyft in a blog post.

Rideshare companies Lyft and Uber are also offering discounted or free rides on Election Day.

Lyft

Lyft teamed up with various voting organizations, such as Vote.org and TurboVote, to distribute a 50% promotion code to riders on their mobile app.

To access your promo code, click here.

Certain underserved communities will be provided free rides through other nonpartisan and nonprofit partners such as Voto Latino, local Urban League affiliates and the National Federation for the Blind.

Lyft is going a step further to provide more information to voters by distributing voter registration handouts at their local Hubs and sending registration reminders through push alerts.

Uber

Uber is offering $10 off one ride to the polls on Election Day, thanks to their partners #VoteTogether and Democracy Works. Riders will have to take the most affordable option available in their city (Express Pool, Pool or UberX, in that order).

You can enter the promotional code is VOTE2018 in your Uber app to get the discount (the promotion is not available in Michigan).

When requesting your ride, you must use Uber's "polling place locator" and go directly to your polling place.

