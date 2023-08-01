Lime offering free rides to and from ballot drop-offs on Election Day in Spokane

The offer of two free rides up to $15 each way to and from the drop-offs will run throughout Election Day, on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Lime will be offering free rides on Election Day in Spokane on its shared electric scooters to and from ballot drop-off sites.

The offer of two free rides up to $15 each way to and from the drop-offs will run throughout Election Day, on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Spokane residents can use the promotional code SPOKANEPRIMARY2023 to receive two free rides up to $15 on any Lime e-scooter.

“We are proud to do our part to increase voter turnout in Spokane this year by offering free rides to ballot drop-off sites on Election Day. Our Lime to the Polls program has been a big hit with our riders across the country over the past few years and we hope Spokane residents take advantage,” said Hayden Harvey, Senior Manager of Government Relations at Lime.

The first time Lime offered free rides for U.S. residents to go vote at the polls was in 2018. The second time was in 2020 due to popular demand. The response from riders was enthusiastic, with the Lime community using the promotion code for 20% of all U.S. trips on Election Day 2020.

Lime doubled down on its commitment to helping people vote in 2021, and then it made its most significant push ever in 2022, bringing in partners all over the country and making a concerted effort to help people throughout the democratic process, from finding out what’s on the ballot to registering to vote and offering free rides to and from the polls.

Lime has also taken Lime to the Polls globally, bringing the initiative to Canada for the first time in September of 2021 and expanding to France and London since then.

To learn more about how to register to vote, where to drop off the ballot and who's running for office, click here.

