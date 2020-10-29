Denny Heck leading in race for Washington Lieutenant Governor

Heck was leading Marko Liias in early Washington state returns for the seat vacated by Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — In early Washington state returns, Congressman Denny Heck appears to be leading State Sen. Marko Liias for the position of Lieutenant Governor.

The two are vying to replace outgoing Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib. Heck and Liias, both Democrats, were the top two candidates who emerged from a primary with nearly a dozen contenders.

In early returns, more than 18% of voters wrote in a candidate. Republican Joshua Freed ran a write-in campaign against Heck and Liias after coming in third in the top-two primary for governor.

fill the position of the lieutenant governor that has been left mostly vacant since Cyrus Habib took an unpaid leave of absence.

Habib, an up-and-coming politician who had served in the state Legislature and served one term as lieutenant governor, said he was shifting gears and planned to join the clergy.

Nearly a dozen candidates lined up to take Habib's seat after the Democrat announced earlier this year that he would vacate it.

Heck, a Democrat, is a Congressman who represents the Washington 10th District, which includes Mason, Thurston and Pierce counties. He also was the chief of staff of Gov. Booth Gardner.

Liias, a Democrat, is the State Senate Majority Floor Leader. He represents the 21st District, which includes Lynnwood.

Along with approving documents that go out under their signature, the lieutenant governor also steps in to serve as governor when the governor is out of state or incapacitated and is the first in the line of succession. The lieutenant governor also presides over the state senate.

Track election results and analysis with KING 5

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, watch NBC coverage of the 2020 election on KING 5 from 4-11 p.m. to follow national election results and analysis.