Gov. Jay Inslee, challenger Loren Culp to face-off in Oct. 7 debate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Republican challenger Loren Culp will face-off in a televised debate on October 7 at 8 p.m.

The debate, hosted by TVW at their Olympia headquarters, will feature Inslee and Culp debating from separate rooms.

KREM will be showing the debate on October 7 at 8 p.m. on KREM 2, KREM.com and the KREM 2 mobile app. The debate will last an hour and will take place just after the vice presidential debate earlier in the evening.