Gov. Jay Inslee, challenger Loren Culp to face-off in Oct. 7 debate

You can watch the debate live on KREM 2 on October 7 at 8 p.m. You can also watch on KREM.com and the KREM 2 mobile app.
Credit: KING
Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, and Republic Police Chief Loren Culp, a Republican, were leading in early returns in the Washington gubernatorial primary.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Republican challenger Loren Culp will face-off in a televised debate on October 7 at 8 p.m.

The debate, hosted by TVW at their Olympia headquarters, will feature Inslee and Culp debating from separate rooms.

The debate will last an hour and will take place just after the vice presidential debate earlier in the evening.

Inslee, the two-term incumbent, received more than 50% of the vote in the August primary. Culp was second with 17% of the vote, beating out four other republican challengers.

