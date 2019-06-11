OLYMPIA, Wash. — Early results from King County trickled in Tuesday evening for an initiative that could save Washington drivers hundreds of dollars each year.

The numbers are close in early results with 55% of voters approving Initiative 976 and 45% rejecting it. The initiative would eliminate extra fees for everything from electric vehicles to Sound Transit light rail projects by capping state car-tab fees at $30.

The state’s budget office estimates the passage of I-976 would eliminate more than $4 billion in tax revenue by 2025.

In Seattle, an $80 car-tab fee pays for, among other things, bus and light-rail passes for students and residents who live in public housing.

Sound Transit estimates the move would result in $20 billion in losses for future construction and public transportation expansions.

Initiative sponsor and anti-tax activist Tim Eyman says the state should use reserves and the Rainy Day Fund to pay for construction projects. Eyman said voters are tired of paying hundreds of dollars to renew car tabs.

"Honesty won at the ballot box," said Eyman, during a press conference Tuesday evening, "because the voters finally had a chance to say enough with the dishonest tax, let's bring in something that's actually honest."

State lawmakers have introduced bills aimed at changing the vehicle valuation formula in recent years but they've failed to gain support.

More than 60 cities use car-tab fees to pay for road construction, bus service and sidewalks. In addition, the state charges fees to help pay for a variety of programs including Washington State Patrol traffic enforcement, highway maintenance, ferry operations and maintenance of county roads and bridges.

Eyman's $30 car tab initiative first passed 20 years ago. It was struck down in court before being enacted by lawmakers. The fees have crept up in recent years as lawmakers allowed them and voters in some places approved them.