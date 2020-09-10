Friday is the deadline to register to vote in Idaho

But if you missed it, you still have options.

In Idaho the deadline to register to vote is 25 days before Election Day. With Election Day falling on November 3 this year, Friday October 9 is the deadline in 2020.

Exactly when on Friday you have to have your form turned in varies by what medium you use.

Paper forms can be delivered in person to your county clerk's office, but you have to do that before the office closes at 5 p.m.

They can also be mailed, but they must be postmarked by October 9, meaning in the mailbox before the carrier's final pickup. Those are rarely later than 5 p.m.

But online registration is open until midnight. That can be done through IdahoVotes.gov

Even if you missed all those deadlines, you can still vote, just maybe not the way you want.

In Idaho you are allowed to register on Election Day itself, but you have to do so in person at a local polling place. You can register and then vote in one fell swoop.

That does, however, mean those who have not registered by October 9 will not be able to request absentee ballots, and avoid physical polling places.

If you are registered you have a couple more weeks, until October 23, to get your absentee ballot request form in, if that's how you choose to vote. If you're voting in person you don't need to do anything more until Election Day.

Registration is already through the roof in Idaho. On Wednesday Kootenai County Clerk Jim Brannon reported the county had more than 100,000 registered voters on file for the first time ever. No election in the last decade ever reached even the 80,000 threshold.