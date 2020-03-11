Idaho Secretary of State warns voters of suspicious robo-calls regarding Election Day

These calls are not from Idaho officials and should be ignored, according to Secretary of State Lawerence Denney.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney is warning voters to be aware of suspicious robo-calls telling them to "stay home" and "stay safe" on Election Day.

These calls are not from any Idaho officials and should be ignored.

Early Tuesday morning, Idaho citizens reported receiving a call from a local area code. The callers told Idaho voters to stay home and stay safe during Election Day.

All polling locations in Idaho are open and available for residents to vote. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are not yet registered, you can register to vote at your polling location.

To find your polling location, identification requirements and other voting information, visit the Idaho Votes website.

