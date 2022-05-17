Idaho Republican Primary: Secretary of State

Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, State Rep. Dorothy Moon and State Sen. Mary Souza are running for the office Lawerence Denney has held for the past seven years.

BOISE, Idaho — After two terms in office, Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney is not running for another term. Republican candidates Phil McGrane, Dorothy Moon and Mary Souza are running this year to succeed Denney. They're seeking the GOP nomination in Tuesday's primary election. Democratic candidate Shawn Keenan is running unopposed in his party's primary.

The Idaho Secretary of State oversees the state's elections, business services and government services. The Secretary of State is also a member of the State Board of Land Commissioners.

Who is Phil McGrane?

Phil McGrane is the current elected clerk of Ada County, and has worked in Idaho elections since 2005. His experience also includes work as a law clerk to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

McGrane holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of Washington, a Master of Public Administration degree from Boise State University, and a law degree from the University of Denver.

McGrane and his wife, Angella, have two daughters and a son.

Who is Dorothy Moon?

Dorothy Moon, from Custer County, is in her third term as state representative for District 8 and served on the House Education, Resources and Conservation, and Agricultural Affairs committees during the 2022 session.

Moon is president of an engineering and land surveying business, Moon & Associates, Inc. She worked as a special education director and science teacher at Challis High School until retiring in 2012. She holds Bachelor of Science in secondary education and Master of Science in resource planning degrees from Missouri State University. Moon and her husband, Darr, have two adult sons.

Who is Mary Souza?

Mary Souza of Coeur d'Alene is in her fourth term as the Idaho state senator for District 4. Her background includes a career as a critical care nurse and clinical nursing instructor. Souza earned her bachelor's degree in nursing from Pacific Lutheran University and a master's degree in health education from Whitworth University. She and her husband Rick have co-owned a business for 37 years. They have four adult children and two grandchildren.

