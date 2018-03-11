BOISE, Idaho — With only a few days until election day, KREM caught up with each of the candidates running to become the next governor of Idaho.

Paulette Jordan is a Democrat from North Idaho and state representative, who’s gained national attention during her campaign, in part because a victory would make her Idaho’s first female governor, and America’s first Native governor.

Jordan is a member of the Couer d’Alene Tribe. Brad Little is a Republican who has been the state’s Lieutenant Governor since 2009.

In the last week of the campaign, both candidates were feeling confident about their efforts.

“I just went on a 3,000 mile bus tour from one end of the state to the other… and the receptions have been just incredible,” said Little.

"Wholly optimistic,” was Jordan’s description. “Especially after the last few debates, where folks can actually see for themselves the vast difference between myself and my opposition,” she said.

When asked what issues they’re hearing about most from voters, both candidates agreed.

“Probably education, healthcare, and jobs,” said Little.

“We hear much about how we need to invest in education, and we hear that we definitely need to bring our resources back to the state of Idaho when it comes to healthcare," said Jordan.

Of course where they differ is how to handle those issues. One of them, healthcare, is also directly on the ballot this year in Idaho. Proposition 2 would expand the state's Medicaid program to cover more people.

Current governor Butch Otter recently surprised some folks by endorsing the measure.

"Yeah that's a Hail Mary,” said Jordan. “I think a Hail Mary position."

"Well I was not overly surprised,” said Little. “[Governor Otter] and I have been advocates for addressing people in the gap."

As for the candidates themselves, Jordan is a full supporter of Prop 2. Little said it’s not his preferred method for dealing with healthcare, but as governor he’d be on board with the implementation if the measure passes.

This year has also been a big year for voter turnout, especially compared to previous midterm years. Early voting numbers are up. Both candidates took that as a good sign.

“We believe it'll help,” said Little. “I want everybody to vote in Idaho. I am confident that if we have a high turnout we will do well."

“This is what we want. We want younger people to turn out and vote,” said Jordan.

As for the outcome of the race, Little is heavily favored given Idaho’s consistency as a Republican stronghold. Although as election after election has shown us in the last few years, nothing is for certain.

© 2018 KREM