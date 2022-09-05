2022 Idaho GOP primary: The race for governor

Gov. Brad Little faces opposition from Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and six others, including Eagle financial adviser Ed Humphreys.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little faces a challenge from seven candidates, including the sitting lieutenant governor, as he seeks the Republican nomination and a second term as chief executive of the Gem State.

Along with Little, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and Eagle financial planner Ed Humphreys emerged as the top three candidates in terms of fundraising leading up to Tuesday's primary election.

Who is Brad Little?

Little, from Emmett, was elected as Idaho's 33rd governor in November 2018 and was sworn in on January 7, 2019. Before that, he had served as lieutenant governor since 2009, after serving four terms in the Idaho Senate.

Little was raised on his family's sheep and cattle operation and has continued in ranching through his professional life. He graduated from the University of Idaho in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness. He married Teresa Soulen of Weiser in 1978. The couple has two adult sons and six grandchildren.

View Little's campaign website here.

Who is Janice McGeachin?

Janice McGeachin, from Idaho Falls, was elected as Idaho's first woman lieutenant governor in 2018. She was elected to the Idaho House in 2002 and served four terms.

McGeachin was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She graduated in 1981 from Skyline High School in Idaho Falls. In 1985, she graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Finance and Accounting. She and her husband, Jim, have two adult children. The McGeachins have run automotive-related businesses as well as an Irish pub.

View the McGeachin campaign website here.

Who is Ed Humphreys?

Ed Humphreys, a financial planner who lives in Eagle, said he walked away from his practice to run for governor. Humphreys and his wife, Holly, have a son and a daughter.

Humphreys was born in Arizona, and has lived in Idaho since 2013. He has been active in the Idaho Republican Party as a precinct committeeman and regional chairman, but the 2022 election is his first run for public office. He describes himself as a patriot and constitutional conservative.

View the Humphreys campaign website here.

Below are the names and links for the other five Republican gubernatorial candidates. For those who do not have their own campaign website, we've linked to their statements for the 2022 IDGOP Voter Guide published by the Idaho Republican Party, which makes no official endorsements in contested GOP races:

The winner of the Republican primary will face the nominees of the Democratic, Libertarian and Constitution parties as well as independent Ammon Bundy in the general election, set for November 8.

