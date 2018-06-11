Election Day is here and some Spokane and Kootenai County residents may still be looking for places to submit their ballot or vote.

Washington voters can mail in their ballots or take them to any official ballot drop box. You must post-mark or take your ballot to a drop box by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Drop boxes are available at located at public libraries, City and Town Halls, the Spokane Transit Authority Plaza and the Elections Office: A postage stamp is not required when using an official elections ballot drop box.

Here is a list of drop box locations in Spokane County:

Elections Office, 1033 W. Gardner Ave., Spokane

Airway Heights Library, 1213 S. Lundrom St., Airway Heights

Argonne Library, 4322 N. Argonne Rd., Spokane

Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney

Deer Park Library, 208 S. Forest Ave., Deer Park

Downtown Spokane Library, 906 W. Main Ave., Spokane

East Side Library, 524 S. Stone St. Spokane

Fairfield Library, 305 E. Main St., Fairfield

Hillyard Library, 4005 N. Cook St., Spokane

Indian Trail Library, 4909 W. Barnes Rd., Spokane

Latah Town Hall, 108 E. Market St., Latah

Liberty Lake Library, 23123 E. Mission Ave., Liberty Lake

Medical Lake Library, 321 E. Herb St., Medical Lake

Millwood City Hall, 9103 E. Frederick Ave., Millwood

Moran Prairie Library, 6004 S. Regal St., Spokane

North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Rd., Spokane

Otis Orchards Library, 22324 E. Wellesley Ave., Otis Orchards

Rockford Town Hall, 20 W. Emma St., Rockford

Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane

Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley

STA Plaza, 701 W. Riverside Ave., Spokane

Waverly Town Hall, 255 Commercial St., Waverly

You can visit Spokane County's ballot drop box web page for more information.

Lime is offering users in Spokane free 30 minute rides on bikes or scooters with a special code on Election Day. Since Washington doesn't allow voters to vote in person, riders can use the Lime bikes or scooters to ride to a ballot drop-box.

If you live in Idaho, you can still register and vote in person on Tuesday. Polls close at 8 p.m. You can find a Kootenai County polling place lookup online.

For a guide to the top races in Washington and Idaho, visit KREM.com.

