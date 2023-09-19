National Voter Registration Day | Here is how to register to vote in Washington and North Idaho

September 19, 2023, is National Voter Registration Day. If you still need to register to vote, here are some important deadlines and ways you can do so.

SPOKANE, Wash. — We are just 49 days away from election day in both Idaho and Washington, and Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day!

On Tuesday at the American Indian Community Center on Indiana near Monroe, there will be an event helping former prisoners get registered to vote. The event is being put on by the Washington Coalition for the Restoration of Voter Rights.

Washington State recently passed a new law last year allowing people convicted of a felony to vote again as long as they are not currently serving a prison sentence.

The event starts at 4 p.m.

In Washington, you can register to vote any time, even on election day (November 7). Counties will start sending mail-in ballots on October 20. You can register or check your status here.





In Idaho, Governor Brad Little signed an official proclamation recognizing the day and is encouraging people to register to vote. Maybe you moved recently, changed your name, turned 18, or maybe you just aren’t sure if you are still registered. You can register or check your status here.



Idahoans have until October 13 to register to vote then early voting begins on October 23.

