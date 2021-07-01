Sen. Kelly Loeffler concedes US Senate race to Raphael Warnock

In a roughly two-minute concession speech posted online, Loeffler said she called Warnock to congratulate him and 'wish him well.'

ATLANTA — Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler has conceded to Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock.

In a roughly two-minute concession speech posted online, Loeffler said she called Warnock to congratulate him and "wish him well in representing the people of Georgia."

"While my heart breaks at not being able to continue to serve Georgia and America, I am tremendously proud of all we achieved together," she said.

Loeffler went on to thank her supporters "who believed in me and our campaign." While she said she "came up short" in the bid for re-election, she said her fight for "conservative American values will continue."

"Serving as your United States Senator has been the honor of a lifetime. I am forever grateful for your kindness your hard work your support and friendship," she said. "Rest assured the fight to advance the American dream is far from over."

Loeffler's concession comes after the Associated Press projected Warnock the winner of their runoff race - one of two in Georgia - in the early-morning hours of Wednesday. Warnock's victory became a historic feat, making him the state's first Black US Senator.

Hours later, Democrat Jon Ossoff was projected the winner in the other runoff race with Republican Sen. David Perdue. He becomes the state's first Jewish US Senator.