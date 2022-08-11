Kemp wins governor's race, Abrams concedes

Gov. Brian Kemp has won reelection for Georgia governor against Stacey Abrams.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has won reelection for Georgia governor against Stacey Abrams. The county-by-county election and the race for the U.S. Senate results continue to roll in for the 2022 Midterm Election.

See below for updates throughout Election Day.

Live Updates

1:46 p.m. | Sen. Warnock addressed his crowd of supporters for a second time at his watch party as the results continue to pour in for the U.S. Senate Race. "Whether it's later tonight, tomorrow or four weeks from now, we will hear from the people of Georgia," Warnock said.

1:27 a.m. | Sen. Warnock will take the stage to address those still remaining at his watch party.

Sen. Warnock's campaign staff says he will take the stage to address the few dozen people still remaining here at the watch party in around 15-20 min. #gasen #gapol — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) November 9, 2022

1:12 a.m. | Gabriel Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office tweeted a large number of early votes (3,508) are still out from Columbia County.

1 a.m. | Gov. Brian Kemp and his family as they took the stage Tuesday night to deliver a nearly 20-minute victory speech to his supporters in attendance and watching on TV.

12:30 a.m. | Andra Gillespie, a political science professor with Emory, gives a breakdown of what could come next.

12:01 a.m. | Gwinnett County said all the precincts have turned in their memory cards and they just need to put them into the system. The county said it will continue with its count.

11:55 p.m. | Gabriel Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office tweeted the state's 11:55 p.m. voting totals.

11:55pm:

Total Pool Early: 2,289,846

Total Reported Early: 2,185,450

Total Early Remaining: 104,396

Total Pool Absentee: 244,196

Total Reported Absentee: 200,400

Total Absentee Remaining: 43,796

Total Reported Election Day (ED): 1,195,149

ED Remain:Final Counties need to report — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) November 9, 2022

11:45 p.m. | Sen. Raphael Warnock addressed the crowd at his watch party. The U.S. Senator is running for reelection. The Georgia Senate Race is too tight to call currently.

11:40 p.m. | Gov. Kemp took the stage and addressed his crowd of supporters as he celebrates his win on Election Night.

11:30 p.m. | Stacey Abrams delivered her concession speech. Abrams was defeated by Kemp for a second time. She conceded Tuesday night and spoke to her supporters at her watch party.

“Even though the fight for the governor’s mansion came up short…I’m pretty tall,” says @staceyabrams , hinting that her work and journey is not over. She said she’ll never stop doing everything in her power for Georgians. #gapol #Election2022 #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/TGHQ6GLJNE — Hope Ford (@hope_iam) November 9, 2022

11:26 p.m. | Bee Nguyen tweeted she called Brad Raffensperger to concede and congratulate him on winning his 2nd term.

I just called @GaSecofState to concede & congratulate him on winning his 2nd term. The past years haven't been easy in Georgia — I'm grateful to be in race where we can have a phone call & wish each other well. Thank you to the voters in the state of Georgia. You inspire me. 💙 — Bee Nguyen 🐝 (@BeeForGeorgia) November 9, 2022

11:08 p.m. | Brad Raffensperger is also the projected winner in the Georgia Secretary of State's Race, according to NBC.

11:04 p.m. | NBC has projected Gov. Kemp to be the winner in the governor's race. Abrams has also conceded.

10:58 p.m. | NBC has called the House race in Georgia's District 2: Sanford Bishop. All House seats have been claimed in the state.

10:36 p.m. | Sen. Jon Ossoff reminded voters at Sen. Warnock's watch party about what it took to get two Democrats to represent the state.

GA Sen. John Ossoff up on stage, reminding voters what it took to get two democrats to represent the state



“Whether we win it all tonight or fight until December, we will send Sen. Warnock back to the US Senate.”#gasen #gapol pic.twitter.com/wTSfkDDYvt — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) November 9, 2022

10:33 p.m. | Gabriel Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office tweeted the state's 10:30 p.m. voting totals.

10:30pm GA:

Total Pool Early: 2,289,846

Total Reported Early: 2,099,992

Total Early Remaining: 190,854

Total Pool Absentee: 244,196

Total Reported Absentee: 195,009

Total Absentee Remaining: 49,187

Total Reported Election Day (ED): 876,473

ED Remain:Counties still need to report — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) November 9, 2022

10:30 p.m. | Herschel Walker spoke at his watch party to hype the crowd, telling them "hang in there a little bit longer." You can watch his address below.

10 p.m. | Emory Political Science Professor Andra Gillespie talks about the votes cast in the Georgia midterms. Here's where the key races stand.

9:43 p.m. | NBC News has called additional races House races in Georgia. Here are the results: Rich McCormick in the 6th District, Barry Loudermilk in the 11th District and Rick Allen in the 12th District.

9:33 p.m. | You can track the Georgia election results using 11Alive's county-by-county map online here.

Georgia governor election results | County by county map

9:30 p.m. | Mayor Andre Dickens spoke at Abrams' watch party Tuesday on Election Night. Georgia, a reliably red state, has seen some changes in its political landscape.

9:25 p.m. | Here's a county-by-county deep dive into Georgia's election results for the Governor and Senate races.

9:13 p.m. | Congresswoman Nikema Williams was reelected to Georgia's 5th Congressional District. At Stacey Abrams' watch party, Williams credited Abrams with convincing her to run.

Congresswoman Nikema Williams won her re-election campaign tonight. At the @staceyabrams watch party, Williams credited Abrams with convincing her to run for GA State Senate in the first place. #gapol #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/QL6XqENcdn — Hope Ford (@hope_iam) November 9, 2022

9 p.m. | Georgia Secretary of State Office Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling tweeted the latest numbers from Georgia by vote.

As of 9:00pm here are the numbers from Georgia by Vote type uploaded:

Election Day: 230,295

Absentee by Mail: 139,253

Early in Person: 1,615,970

Provisionals: 14#gapol — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) November 9, 2022

8:58 p.m. | Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens came out to hype up the crowd at Stacey Abrams' watch party.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens comes out to hype up crowd at the @staceyabrams watch part. He says “Georgia is blue because of the hard work of Abrams.” #gapol #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/G4cPLiAjf5 — Hope Ford (@hope_iam) November 9, 2022

8:50 p.m. | 11Alive political analyst Dr. Andra Gillespie talks about Stacey Abrams' rural campaign strategy.

8:45 p.m. | We're also tracking the U.S. Senate Midterm Election results county-by-county. Here's the latest.

8:40 p.m. | 11Alive's Kristin Crowley is breaking down the latest Georgia governor results county-by-county.

8:30 p.m. | 11Alive's Doug Richards is live at the Omni Hotel at the Battery in Cobb County as Herschel Walker hunkers down at his watch party. There are overflow crowds in a nearby ballroom and on a balcony, as the results tabulate.

8:23 p.m. | NBC has also called the House race in Georgia's 4th District: Hank Johnson.

8:15 p.m. | NBC News has called several House races in Georgia. Here are the results: Drew Ferguson in the 3rd District, Nikema Williams in the 5th District, Lucy McBath in the 7th District, Austin Scott in the 8th District, Andrew Clyde in the 9th District, Mike Collins in the 10th District, David Scott in the 13th District, Marjorie Taylor Greene in the 14th District.

RACES CALLED: NBC has called several races for candidates, including Nikema Williams in the 5th, Lucy McBath in the 7th and Marjorie Taylor Greene in the 14th districts.



RACES CALLED: NBC has called several races for candidates, including Nikema Williams in the 5th, Lucy McBath in the 7th and Marjorie Taylor Greene in the 14th districts.

8:05 p.m. | 11Alive's Jon Shirek is at Coca-Cola Roxy at the Battery in Cobb County, where Gov. Brian Kemp, his wife Marty Kemp, their three daughters, and other family members and supporters, are watching as the election results roll in. Republican Congress members and former members of Congress including former Senator Kelly Loeffler were spotted at Kemp's event.

8 p.m. | 11Alive's Hope Ford is at Stacey Abrams' watch party inside the ballroom at the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Atlanta.

7:51 p.m. | Gabriel Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office tweeted the last two polling precincts that were open in Georgia closed at 7:45 p.m.

"All voting has been completed in Georgia's 2022 General Election," Sterling wrote.

7:40 p.m. | You can stay up to date with the 2022 Midterm Election results on 11Alive's YouTube Channel.

7:27 p.m. | 11Alive's Joe Ripley is at Sen. Warnock's campaign watch party at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta.

The Warnock campaign watch party is officially underway. People of different faiths opened up the evening with prayer. Some voters I spoke with here tonight said they were cautiously optimistic about the results @11AliveNews #gapol pic.twitter.com/gUU7Qizahx — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) November 9, 2022

7:13 p.m. | 11Alive's Jeff Hullinger and political analyst Dr. Andra Gillespie talk about what fewer problems at the poll could mean.

7:05 p.m. | Fulton County Interim Director of Elections Nadine Williams said it expects to upload advanced voting totals by 7:10 p.m. Williams said the next step is getting the memory cards in from all of the county's 249 sites by 10 p.m.

7 p.m. | Most polling precincts across Georgia are now closed. Fulton County's Board of Elections gave an update as polls closed. Few problems were reported in Fulton County this Election Day. A spokesperson for the county called it a "smooth" process inside precincts.

6:40 p.m. | A second polling precinct in DeKalb County has extended its hours. The Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church at 3142 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker will stay open until 7:40 p.m., officials said.

Any voters who arrive at the church by 7:40 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot, even if there's a line.

“While we were able to resolve a technical issue at the Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church polling location, there was a 40-minute delay for some voters earlier today,” DeKalb VRE Executive Director Keisha Smith said. “We want to thank the voters for their patience and the poll workers for their diligence as we work to ensure every eligible voter has an opportunity to cast a ballot on Election Day.”

6:21 p.m. | 11Alive's Jeff Hullinger sits down with political analyst Dr. Andra Gillespie as she explains if Georgians could see split-ticket results as polls come to a close.

6:15 p.m. | Voters shared their photos after they finished up at the polls this Election Day! #PostThePeach

6 p.m. | There's just one hour left to make it to the polls by 7 p.m. As long as you're in line by 7 p.m., you should be allowed to vote.

Two Cobb County voting precincts have extended its hours on Tuesday after delays opening. The precinct at the Ben Roberston Community Center is open until 7:45 p.m. and the one at the Fair Oaks Community Center is accepting in-person voting until 7:06 p.m.

In DeKalb County, the precinct at Solid Rock AME Zion Church is open until 7:39 p.m. following an early morning delay.

5:42 p.m. | Gabriel Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office tweeted that if you have submitted an absentee ballot in Georgia by 4 p.m. It should now be reflected on your MyVoterPage.

5:36 p.m. | Voters in metro Atlanta spoke about the importance of making your voice heard this Election Day.

5:23 p.m. | A polling location in DeKalb County will remain open until 7:39 p.m., following an order by the DeKalb County Superior Court, DeKalb Voter Registration. Voting times have been extended at Solid Rock AME Zion Church until 7:39 p.m.

Any voters who arrive at the church, located at 4065 Snapfinger Road, by 7:39 p.m. this Election Day will be able to cast a ballot, even if there's a line, officials said.

"An early morning operational delay resulted in a 39-minute delay for voters," DeKalb VRE Executive Director Keisha Smith said. "Overall, we have experienced a relatively smooth Election Day thus far and look forward to quickly addressing any issues that might impact our voters casting ballots today."

5 p.m. | Only two hours remain to cast your vote and make your voice heard in this year's Midterm Election. You can watch the latest on what's at stake and a breakdown of the big races below.

4:16 p.m. | #PostThePeach brought to you by the 11Alive team.

3:18 p.m. | Gabriel Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office tweeted an update about the state's voting wait times. On average, there is a 2-minute wait statewide, which means the counties are processing voters in about 49 seconds, according to Sterling. He added the longest line in Georgia is currently in Union County at a 10-minute wait.

3:17 p.m. | 11Alive's Joe Ripley is at Sen. Warnock's campaign event in Downtown Atlanta. Election coverage begins at 5 p.m. 11Alive crews will also be at events for Herschel Walker, Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp.

I’m at Sen. Warnock’s campaign event at the Marriott Marquis in downtown ATL. Stay with us for updates throughout the night. Our election coverage begins at 5 on @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/7486ZjL1Po — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) November 8, 2022

2:36 p.m. | Polls are open for at least another 4.5 hours. Let us know if you voted. Text them to 11Alive at 404-885-7600.

It's #ElectionDay in Georgia!



It's #ElectionDay in Georgia! Whether you voted early, absentee or on election day, we want to see your "I Voted" stickers! #PostThePeach #2022Midterms

1:12 p.m. | 11Alive's Reggie Chatman and Karys Belger voted in DeKalb County this morning and report short lines and a quick process. The county is currently reporting all polling locations with wait times of 15 minutes or less during the "lunch rush."

Zero line in DeKalb. Go Mustangs. pic.twitter.com/pkThNqZlBL — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) November 8, 2022

People can check wait times at DeKalb County precincts using this map. Make sure to click the "wait times" tab in the bottom left.

Sis is OFFICIALLY a Georgia Voter! I have never been able to vote in-person. I was either in college, a new resident who was registered in another state or trapped inside because of the pan-seared salmon. Today, I got to push the buttons and #postthepeach🍑. Happy #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/bmFrsqQH8f — Karys Belger (@KarysBelger) November 8, 2022

12:25 p.m. | Two Cobb County voting precincts will be extending their hours on Tuesday after delays opening. The precinct at the Ben Roberston Community Center will be open until 7:45 p.m. and the one at the Fair Oaks Community Center will accept in-person voting until 7:06 p.m.

Two Cobb voting precincts to remain open past 7 p.m. because they opened late.



The Kennesaw 3A precinct at the Ben Roberston Community Center open until 7:45 p.m.



The Kennesaw 3A precinct at the Ben Roberston Community Center open until 7:45 p.m. The Oregon 03 precinct at the Fair Oaks Community Center will be open until 7:06 p.m.





12:20 p.m. | There was a brief issue Tuesday morning at a Chattahoochee Hills polling location. Twenty voters came to cast their ballot but were told they were registered to vote in a different county.

Fulton County officials said these voters were not turned away and were instead offered provisional ballots. The county is still investigating the matter to see if it's an issue with the polling equipment but there is a paper backup list being used at the site now.

12:12 p.m. | Gabriel Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's office tweeted that the average wait time is around 3 minutes, with the longest times being reported in Stephens County. Wait times there are around 13 minutes. He added that the "vast majority of polling locations have zero waits still."

11:43 a.m. | Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks with voters at a campaign event outside of Manuel's Tavern in Atlanta.

Earlier in the day, 11Alive spoke to the incumbent senator about the midterm race. We also reached out to Republican candidate Herschel Walker's campaign for an interview but have not heard back.

10:55 a.m. | We've gathered photos of voters from across metro Atlanta as they line-up at the polls.

10:15 a.m. | Things appear to be running smoothly in Fulton County, according to an update provided by officials Tuesday morning. The one issue highlighted was two poll workers, a mother and son, who had to be removed due to a post made on social media. While officials did not specify what was posted, they said it indicated things that are not allowed at the polls - such as taking videos or photos.

10 a.m. | Fulton County officials offer an update on the Election Day process thus far.

9:41 a.m. | Wait times for voting in Georgia continue to drop, with the Secretary of State's Office saying the average is now only two minutes.

9:36 a.m. | Gov. Brian Kemp and his family cast their ballots.

“We just got five more for the home team” @GovKemp and his family cast their ballots in Winterville, GA #ElectionDay2022 @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/Yn36vggnAU — Liza Lucas 11Alive (@LizaLLucas) November 8, 2022

9:11 a.m. | Gabriel Sterling with the Secretary of State's Office tweeted that the average wait time across the state has dropped to just three minutes.

8:17 a.m. | Gabriel Sterling with the Secretary of State's Office tweeted that, in the last half hour, there have been 19,215 users per minute on the My Voter Page.

8:00 a.m. | Gabriel Sterling with the Secretary of State's Office tweeted the average check-in time at the polls is around 49 seconds statewide, with wait times of about five minutes in counties reporting that information.